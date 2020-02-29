GAINESVILLE, Fla. After stranding eight runners and hitting into three double plays in Friday’s game one loss at No. 6 Florida, Saturday’s game two couldn’t have started out any worse for the No. 7-ranked UL Ragin’ Cajuns.

The Gators scored four runs in the first inning off starter Summer Ellyson.

But coach Gerry Glasco’s team rebounded in style with five runs in the second inning to take a lead it never yielded for a critical 7-5 road win over Florida at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium in Gainesville.

The Cajuns improved to 13-5 with the win, while Florida dropped to 17-3 overall.

The rubber game of the series will begin at 11 a.m. Sunday for the final game of the long, 11-game road stretch for the Cajuns, who will finally return home to meet Campbell at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Lamson Park.

The big five-run explosion in the second innings began with a Sarah Hudek double. After a fielder’s choice and an error, Alissa Dalton’s RBI single got helped get two runs home, before Carrie Boswell’s two-run triple tied the game at 4-4.

Kaitlyn Alderink then gave the Cajuns the lead for good with an RBI single for a 5-4 lead.

As encouraging as that five-run frame was for the Cajuns, somehow Ellyson had to find an answer to slow down Florida’s powerful lineup.

The senior right-hander did just that, not allowing another run until the seventh inning. Ellyson improved to 8-1 on the season, allowing five runs (four earned) on six hits, two walks and striking out three in six-plus innings.

UL helped her cause with insurance runs in both the fourth and seventh innings. Boswell and Alderink led off the fourth with walks, before Rawls walked to load the bases with one out. A strikeout almost spoiled the rally, but Melissa Mayeux got something out of it with a bases-loaded walk for a 6-4 lead.

Mayeux was in the middle of it again in the seventh with a one-out double. After a ground out, she reached third and promptly scored on a wild pitch to give UL a three-run lead.

That extra bit of cushion came in handy in the bottom of the seventh. Florida’s Baylee Goddard reached on an error to start the inning ahead of Cheyenne Lindsey’s single to chase Ellyson for Megan Kleist, who had to face the top of Florida’s order.

Kleist allowed a ground out, a sacrifice fly to left and then got the Gators’ top hitter Charla Echols to pop up to shortstop to end it.

Heading into Sunday’s finale, the Cajuns have now split with LSU, Oklahoma State, Texas and Florida.