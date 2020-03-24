UL athletic director Bryan Maggard is aware of the many questions regarding his athletic department’s revised short and long-term outlook because of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
But as many times as he’s gone over them in his mind, he doesn’t have many answers just yet.
For one, the the virus hasn't run its course, so assessing the total damage isn’t possible.
Maggard and the rest of the department are adjusting to new norms just like fans are.
“We’re just asking everyone to stay patient with us as the university transitions to remote working and all the business functions being adjusted,” Maggard said. “It’s certainly what we’re dealing with right now. From an organizational standpoint, our entire staff is prepared to work remotely. Supervisors understand their charges and are going to work with each of their units to continue to do the things necessary to allow us to move forward.”
One of the first orders of business is how to settle the score with the baseball and softball season-ticket holders.
“We’re identifying those plans,” Maggard said. “In the upcoming weeks, we’ll communicate those plans.”
Potential solutions at other Sun Belt schools include combinations of refunds, credit and donations.
UL is one of the few Sun Belt schools to have more than one revenue-generating spring sport season canceled by the coronavirus.
“There’s no doubt that we will realize a greater loss than most of our brethren within the conference," Maggard said. "That’s the price for having successful programs and I would take that any day.
"I think it’s safe to say that we’ll take a hit with two spring sports as opposed to one.”
While the numbers are “going to impact the loss side greatly,” Maggard said he doesn’t yet know how much.
“We’re working on that as quickly as we can,” he said. “That’s one of a handful of the obstacles we’re facing right now until we can fully and accurately communicate with our fan base.”
On the flip side, the savings total for not having to travel over the past three months of the school year figures to be substantial, as well.
“We will realize some level of savings for sure,” Maggard said. “Our business office is working diligently on those types of reports. As we go through a third quarter estimate of our budget for fiscal year 2020, we’ll be able to analyze those types of numbers and see where we land.”
Another issue all schools across the nation face will be the execution of all spring sports athletes getting an extra year of eligibility, especially as an undetermined number of seniors return.
“For starters, I’m fully supportive of the extra year of competition being giving back to the student-athlete,” Maggard said. ”Even though it’ll be an extra impact to our department, we’ll find a way to accommodate.
“But yes, I’m sure some student-athletes will accept the other opportunity while others will decide not to for various reasons.”
Maggard said he is will assess the status of planned facility upgrades, including the new baseball clubhouse, once the coronavirus is more controlled.
“My focus now is on the health and well-being of our student-athletes, coaches and staff,” Maggard said. “As progress is made with mitigating the spread of the virus, when appropriate, we will re-engage fundraising efforts as they relate to our capital projects.”
Naturally, local companies that support the athletic department will first need to assess their losses and future.
“If it’s tabled right now, it’s certainly not put to rest,” Maggard said.
While many of the issues are specific to UL, other coronavirus losses will be felt across the board, especially the loss of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament.
“Certainly everybody in the country will take a hit from a revenue-producing standpoint from the loss of that tournament,” Maggard said. “I know the members as a whole are working together to devise strategies to hopefully help mitigate some of those losses. But at the end of the day, there will be revenue that’s lost.”
Despite the expected losses, Maggard refuses to sound defeated by the pandemic’s unexpected financial drain.
“It’s too early to look at it from a grim standpoint, but again, it’s things that are on the forefront of our minds,” Maggard said. “There are a lot of small businesses as well as large businesses that are going to be impacted by this.
“We’re still early on for this. The forecast looks to be a lengthy duration of times for us. Until we know for certainty, we can’t fold our cards and put our heads down. We’ve got to continue to plug forward and find ways to make things work.”