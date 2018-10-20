BOONE, N.C. — Despite a 27-17 loss Saturday to Sun Belt powerhouse Appalachian State, Louisiana-Lafayette saw progress in its seventh game under first-year coach Billy Napier.
The 25-point underdog Cajuns (3-4, 1-2 Sun Belt) held the top team in the Sun Belt to 372 yards of offense — nearly 127 yards below the 498.8 average the Mountaineers (5-1, 3-0) have amassed this season. Napier said he thought special teams and the defensive played well, though the offense couldn't fully capitalize.
The secondary held App State quarterback Zac Thomas, who completed 10 of 20 passes, to 106 yards and a touchdown. However, the Cajuns offense finished the night going 6-for-16 on third down and couldn't convert on two fourth downs. The Cajuns recorded 328 total yards.
"I think we played good enough to win in two of the three phases (of the game)," Napier said. "Offensively, we didn't perform to our potential — and ultimately that starts with me — I could've done my job better.
"But make no bones about it, that group of men in there, they've got no quit in them. They competed in there, and I think that was a great representation of the progress we've made."
Appalachian State (5-1, 3-0) took an early lead with Darrynton Evans punching in a 2-yard touchdown run to put the Mountaineers ahead 7-0 with 3:46 remaining in the first quarter.
With Levi Lewis at quarterback, the Cajuns were able to respond on their fourth drive of the day. Louisiana-Lafayette drive 75 yards in eight plays to tie it. Lewis ended the drive scrambling to throw a 38-yard touchdown pass to Elijah Mitchell, to knot the game at 7-7 with 41 seconds left in the first quarter.
A 43-yard Kyle Pfau field goal was all the Cajuns could manage in the second quarter. App State pushed ahead 17-10 before halftime with a 20-yard touchdown pass from Evans and a 40-yard field goal from Chandler Staton.
The Mountaineers increased their lead again in the second half with Marc Williams scoring on a 6-yard run with 14:01 left in the third.
The Cajuns didn't respond until a late offensive push in the fourth quarter. After Staton hit another 29-yard field goal to give App State a 27-10 lead, Trey Ragas found the end zone for Louisiana Lafayette to cut its deficit.
With 1:03 left in the game, a handoff from Andre Nunez to Ragas ended in a 27-yard rushing touchdown. Ragas finished with 81 yards rushing on 18 carries — under his 99.8 average per game.
Like Napier, Ragas saw a need for improvement within the offense before Louisiana-Lafayette's next conference game. The Cajuns take on Arkansas State on Oct. 27.
"I feel like we didn't play our best game today, and we left a lot on the field," Ragas said. "I feel like (Sunday) we're going to get back and figure out what we got wrong and fix it for next week.
"Really we just had mental breakdowns, alignment breakdowns — it's easy things to fix — but hopefully we're going to see this team again."