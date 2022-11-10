The UL women's basketball team got off to a great start with a 55-48 win over Houston in Monday's season opener.
Now the level of difficulty goes way up at 7:30 p.m. Friday when coach Garry Brodhead's club challenges No. 3-ranked Texas at the Moody Center in Austin.
"We want to see how we match up," Brodhead said. "That's why we schedule teams like Texas."
The Cajuns, picked to finish third in the Sun Belt, showed some positive signs in the opening win over Houston. UL led from start to finish and limited the Cougars to low shooting percentages throughout.
One issues the Cajuns must improve on, though, to compete with the Longhorns is taking care of the ball with 19 turnovers in the opener.
"Our Achilles heel has always been rebounding and turnovers," Brodhead aid. "If we can outrebound a team and keep the turnovers low, we do a pretty good job.
"When we're going to get behind and we're going to be pressed. Can we handle the press?"
That's part of the reason UL brought in guard Sherry Porter from Western Kentucky to form a point guard tandem with Destiny Rice.
"Adding Sherry and D-Rice is so good at it and Tamera (Johnson) is getting more comfortable," Brodhead said. "So you're going to see some things that we're going to be able to put in and actually score on it. It just takes work, takes confidence and it takes us working together."
Johnson got off to a good start with 15 points and 12 rebounds in the opener, while Rice added 10. By her high standards, guard Lanay Wheaton settled for seven in the win but more will be needed against Texas.
"I think defensively we've made some strides, but offensively, I think you're going to see some good things basically from everybody," Brodhead said.
This will be the season opener for Texas, which will then travel to meet powerhouse Connecticut on Monday.
The Longhorns did play two exhibition games - beating DePaul 105-62 and Wayland Baptist 107-46.
Aaliyah Moore had 19 points and six boards in one game and 20 points and with four boards in the other. Sonya Morris led the Longhorns with 21 points and four rebounds in the first game.
"You never what to expect," Brodhead said. "I'm still trying to figure it out. I think everybody in America is. You're trying to figure out which lineups work best for you."