1. Cajuns focused
On paper, it could have been a game where a lack of focus was possible. For one, the Cajuns haven’t played in two weeks. Secondly, ULM was 0-8 and opponents had outscored the Warhawks 302-128 on the season. And yes, there were a few iffy moments early on — like a botched punt return that gave ULM possession at the UL 1 — but the Cajuns scored touchdowns ontheir final six possessions of the first half to eliminate all doubt.
2. Defense flexes again
The unit wasn’t a full strength. Junior cornerback Eric Garror didn’t play and neither did reserve linebacker Tyler Guidry, but don’t tell that to ULM. UL’s defense wasn’t perfect in the first half, but it was close enough. In the Warhawks’ first seven possessions of the first half, ULM punted four times and threw an interception. The Warhawks’ offense was limited to 117 yards total in the first half and that includes a 43-yard completion to Jonathan Hodoh on its final possession of the first quarter.
3. Lewis running shines again
It took until his third year as head coach, but it appears coach Billy Napier is finally comfortable with his quarterback Levi Lewis being a runner. With ULM’s defense playing well early on, Lewis used his legs and came up big. On UL’s second, third, fourth and fifth scoring drives in the first half, Lewis contributed with runs of 7, 11, 13 and 17 yards — three of which produced first downs and one was a touchdown run. It was his first career game with two rushing TDs.