UL has added two nonconference games to complete its 2020 schedule, according to a statement released Thursday by the university.

The Cajuns will match up with UAB on Friday, Oct. 23, at Legion Field in Birmingham, Alabama, and will host Central Arkansas on Saturday, Nov. 21, at Cajun Field.

Billy Napier’s program is now scheduled to play 11 games this season after filling holes left by New Mexico State (Oct. 24) and Missouri (Nov. 21).

UL and UAB previously announced a future home-and-home series in February 2020. The Ragin’ Cajuns are scheduled to travel to Birmingham on Sept. 16, 2023, before the Blazers make a return trip to Lafayette on Sept. 19, 2026.

The two teams have not met on the gridiron since Sept. 21, 2002, when the Ragin' Cajuns earned a 34-0 win over the Blazers at Cajun Field.

UL’s home finale is against Central Arkansas, an FCS program whose conference, the Southland, announced last week it will postpone football until the spring.

In the announcement, however, the Southland said its members "may choose to participate in limited fall competition."

Central Arkansas spokesperson Steve East confirmed the addition of the UL game via email Thursday, adding that the program would announce a partial fall schedule Thursday afternoon.

This will mark the first meeting between UL and UCA. The Cajuns own a 124-91-9 record against current Southland programs.

The Cajuns are set to open their season Sept. 12 with a trip to Ames, Iowa, to take on Iowa State.

UL said in a release that season ticket holders, fans and the public will learn more about the entry and attendance processes at Cajun Field in the coming weeks.