1. Napier displayed incredible patience
It’s naturally very difficult for fans and media to remain patient when chaos seems to be taking place on the field. Somehow UL coach Billy Napier kept his cool. Despite not running the ball effectively in the first game or in the first half Saturday in Atlanta, Napier stuck with the running game when it didn’t seem like the best idea from the outside looking in. It worked like a charm. The Cajuns ended up with 240 yards rushing behind Elijah Mitchell’s 164 yards.
2. Defense came up big when needed
Down 14-0, the Cajuns’ defense came up with the big interception by new starting cornerback Mekhi Garner to turn the game around. It set up UL’s first score of the game to cut the lead in half and get the offense rolling. Then, when a sack of Levi Lewis late in regulation seemed to get UL walking the plank with Georgia State gaining possession at the Cajuns' 46-yard line, the defense stepped up again with a stop to force overtime.
3. Respect your conference foes
Will fans and media in mid-major markets ever learn? Not sure how many times it has to be said. Just because a Group of Five team beats a team from a Power Five league doesn’t mean future conference games will be easier. It doesn’t work that way in baseball, softball, basketball and even football. Think about how fired up Georgia State was to have a ranked team from its own conference visit its home stadium.