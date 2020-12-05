By the time it got to fourth down, UL coach Billy Napier and his staff had already decided what they were going to do.

Only all of the Ragin’ Cajuns fans watching on television across the country had no idea what they were about to witness.

So when UL senior quarterback Levi Lewis began running toward UL's goal line with the football on fourth-and-two from his own 35 with 1:51 left to play in the game clinging to a 24-19 lead, confusion and disgust reigned among the disbelieving Red-and-White faithful.

Yes, its coaching staff had volunteered for a safety to get Appalachian State within 24-21 as the Cajuns prepared to kick it back to the Mountaineers.

And you know what, as unprepared as most fans watching and listening to the game were for that bizarre strategy, it was the right move.

No, it wasn’t the right call because the Cajuns ended up winning the game 24-21 to record the program’s first win over Appalachian State in nine tries.

It was the right decision in that moment for many reasons.

Obviously in normal game conditions, taking the safety to reduce your lead to a field goal wouldn’t have even been considered.

But this wasn’t your normal game. It was really cold and really wet and the wind only made the conditions worse.

His normally-reliable snapper Paul Boudreaux was having the nightmare game of all nightmare games. At that point, he had snapped the ball over punter Rhys Byrns’ head three times and was high on two extra points.

Going back to that well again with the game on the line just didn’t seem to make sense.

“What would you do?,” Napier responded after the game. “You want to run the snapper and punter back out there and see if we can do that? We can do that if you want, but we felt like the best opportunity to win was to take a safety there and make sure we didn’t give up a bad play.”

So in the most unconventional of football season, Napier chose the path most never considered. To many outsiders, it was outrageous. To UL’s coaching staff, it was the best option.

Still torn about the wisdom of that decision, or still just flat out disagree with it?

Ask yourself this question, at that point in the game, what grade would you have given to the snapper Boudreaux based on his level of execution and performance?

On the other hand, what grade would you have given the defense to that point in the game?

The huge gulf between those two grades should eliminate all doubt in your mind.

Sure, it’s possible Boudreaux would have snapped it perfectly that time and sure it’s possible the defense could have allowed the Mountaineers to win the game with a touchdown.

But in that moment, losing the game with your best unit on the field over a rattled snapper in treacherous weather just made all the sense in the world … regardless of how crazy it looked on television.

He was saving Boudreaux from himself and his team from his snapper’s lack of confidence.

Almost four quarters of football had taught him playing defense was easier to do in those conditions than snapping, throwing or kicking the ball. Sure, field goals were possible, but the percentages of making them weren't good.

“It was the right decision given the history within the game – the conditions, the snapper issues that we had,” Napier said. “We certainly wanted to take it out of his hands and kick the ball off, play defense and credit the defense. They got a stop, forced a field goal and the guy missed the kick.”

Another option could have been Lewis or someone quick-kicking the ball out of the shotgun, but that hasn't been done all season, especially in those conditions.

Exactly how sound is losing a game attempting to do something you haven't tried all season?

Basically, in weather like none other all season, Napier simply did what his team had done all year long – leaned on its defense.

With 2:09 left, UL’s Chauncey Manac and Ferrod Gardner teamed on a fourth-down sack of Zac Thomas to force a critical turnover on downs.

Napier tried to put the game out of reach on the ensuing drive with an aggressive pass call on third-and-two in hopes of avoiding having to volunteer for the safety, but it was incomplete.

Napier also explained that it wasn’t a night for booming punts, so the predicted field position even if the snap was good and the punt was successful didn’t figure to be significantly better than what turned out being the ASU 45 after the post-safety kickoff return.

“I think the risk-reward was one that I think we made the right decision,” Napier insisted.

Napier revealed normal backup snapper wasn’t on the 70-man roster that made the trip and reserve linebacker Troy Kruchten was the emergency snapper for the game.

“There was a spell there in the second quarter where it stopped raining and we kind of threw it around a little bit more,” Napier said. “But the first quarter and really probably halfway through the third all the way to the end of the game, it was blowing sideways in there and it was cold and wet … unlike any game I’ve ever played in.

“It was tough out there. Both teams had issues. Their snapper screwed up their first field goal attempt. It was a high snap. Their field goal kicker missed to tie the game. It was a tough environment for the quarterback and for the specialists.”

It was about the route that gave the Cajuns the best way to win the game and also the decision that would have been the easiest to live with had UL lost it.

In the end, Appalachian State placekicker Chandler Staton missed his second field goal of the night with one second left to preserve the victory … and in the perceptions of many, get Napier off the hook.

In that moment, it was the Appalachian State kicking game’s turn to lost another battle with the elements and the UL defense’s turn to play the hero’s role once again.

“I couldn’t be more complimentary of our defense,” Napier said. “I felt like this time last year, we were fading a little bit and I feel like we’re really getting better. There was a lot of unbelievable individual performances on the defense tonight, but as a whole, they were exceptional.

“They got takeaways, made critical stops, in the red zone forced them to kick some field goals … incredible. Coach (Patrick) Toney and his staff were exceptional today.”

No one promised it was going to be easy or conventional.

And don’t expect any member of the Cajuns’ program to quibble over the details of the first win over Appalachian State.

“We didn’t play perfect tonight, but we found a way to win and I think that speaks to the character and resolve of our kids,” Napier said.