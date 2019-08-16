(Below is the full text of UL coach Billy Napier's opening statement at Friday's press conference in the Cox Communications Building on the UL campus. On Wednesday, Napier unveiled a new initiative that encouraged Cajun football players to give a minimum $50 donation to the RCAF. Napier said it was mandatory in his original statement. Later Wednesday, the university clarified that it wasn't mandatory. UL director of athletic Dr. Bryan Maggard added Friday that it wasn't mandatory, but that he fully supported Napier's purpose mission behind the initiative.)

BILLY NAPIER'S STATEMENT:

“I think it’s important that I address some of the criticism that we’ve caught from our $50 contribution by the players to RCAF. I think anybody that knows me or knows my intentions on that would tell you that basically we want to have a program here that’s about teaching young people principles and values that are going to help them after football is over.

I just had a great conversation with our team after the walk-through. I think maybe we’re getting the messaging that’s coming across out there is a little bit different than what we want. I just want everybody to know that intention here is to create a culture within our building that we’re grateful for what we have and the opportunity that’s in front of us and we understand and want to educate our players about the process of where their scholarship comes from, where their cost-of-attendance check comes from, where the facilities that we have, the things relative to their tuition, books, fees – all the investment that goes into our athletic department and the university and the support that they have given our players (comes from).

I will say this, over the last few years we’ve done a lot to improve the experience of the student-athletes at the University of Louisiana. That’s what this is about. This is a simple gesture on behalf of our players to say ‘thank you’ to all the people out there that have given back to this place and put these young in position to where they can live out their dream of playing college football and getting a college education. I think if you spoke with our players, maybe what’s out there publicly doesn’t reflect what’s going on here. This is a group of young men that totally understood the message. Maybe it was put out there that this was a mandatory deal. When I spoke with the players I told them if they can’t afford it or maybe they feel like they’re stretched a little thin, they can easily come see me personally, or if they disagree with it, they can come see me personally and I’ll pay theirs on my behalf.

So this is something I think we need. I think young people need it. I think it’s important. I think it’s part of my job to teach them the principles and values that go along with our football program. We’re talking about $50 a year for four years - $200 bucks – four dollars and a quarter a month, 17 cents a day to basically say ‘thank you’ to the people who have contributed to their experience and their opportunity. I know they respected it. We had several that said they’re going to do more than $50, because of their appreciation.

I know it came across maybe there nationally as a mandatory required experience. Maybe I misspoke in the way I presented it and that’s my fault. I do think that’s something we’ll continue to do and I think it’s going to be good for our players to be educated about that process and have perspective and not feel entitled and know that it is a privilege to be a college student-athlete. And I hope that one day they value their experience here and they want to give back even more when they get in position to do that. I know recently for me, I just wrote a check back to the athletic department and football program that I played at. Why did I do that? I did that because I valued the experience and lessons that I learned, the education that I got, not only in the classroom but on the playing field, and that’s what this is about.

Hopefully, we can get the opinion maybe of the outside world and see what our intentions were.”