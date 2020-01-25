As UL baseball fans begin the process of learning the makeup of the 2020 Ragin’ Cajuns baseball team under first-year head coach Matt Deggs, one thing is going to become readily apparent.

At least in Deggs’ mind, he’s got an awful of options almost anywhere you look.

No where is that more evident than on the infield.

While the infield does include three names Deggs is likely using ink with to fill out his preseason starting lineup, that doesn’t mean there aren’t plenty of potential options.

For example, one of the biggest leaders on the club is redshirt junior catcher Sebastian Toro.

“He’s full of energy,” Deggs said. “He’s the host of the party.”

But Deggs also speaks highly of freshman Julian Brock and junior transfer Nick Hagedorn is drawing early reviews as one of the club’s top hitters.

“As a coach, there’s not a worse feeling than not being able to catch the baseball behind the plate,” Deggs said. “If we stay healthy, this is as deep and strong of a backstop position that I’ve been around in a long time.”

Move over to first base and there might not be quite as many exclamation points, but still multiple options.

Junior Brandon Talley, sophomore Colton Frank and redshirt sophomore Will Moriarty are all options there.

Not only could all three play first base or potentially DH at some point, but also three could pitch as well.

“Frank just had an incredible fall,” Deggs said. “He brings a lot of toughness, a lot of compete with him. I really like that kid.”

The trend continues at second base. Redshirt sophomore Connor Dupuy of North Vermilion High figures to get a lot of time there, as well as being a potential backup at shortstop and third base.

“I really believe it’s getting close to being his time,” Deggs said of Dupuy. “He’s my kind of guy – he can run, he’s athletic, he understands the game a little a bit and he’s a thorn in your side at the plate.”

But also Tremaine Spears has been moved there for now from the outfield as a power option and redshirt junior Jonathan Brandon is a primary option there as well.

“He’s a gritty player,” Deggs said of Brandon. “He’s just a dirtbag, a Johnny-on-the-spot. He’s always in the frame, in the picture every single day. He wins ugly.”

There’s zero question about who the starting shortstop will be in junior Hayden Cantrelle.

“I’m glad he’s here,” Deggs smiled. “He reminds me a little bit of Baby (Blake) Trahan. He can run, he can hit, he hit can for a little pop and he’s just a heady player. He understood the pack from day one.”

For the record, the “pack” is Deggs aggressive mental system to playing baseball, and Trahan was the program’s starting shortstop during Deggs’ time as an assistant at UL.

There’s little doubt redshirt sophomore Jonathan Windham will start at third base.

There’s no question about his glove, only if his bat will be consistent enough.

“I think that kid is going to come into his own,” Deggs predicted.

Another name fans should perhaps file away is junior transfer Justin Greene, who could bring some added athleticism to the infield if needed.

“I’m a big believer in the conditions,”

Deggs said. “If we want to bang on a Sunday with the wind blowing out, I think we can do that. If we want to play defense on a Friday night, I think we can get very athletic and do that.

“If the wind is in your face and you want to steal some bases and shorten the field, I think we can do that too.”