After a Senior Day loss to UL-Monroe, the UL softball team may have uncovered a chip on their shoulder heading into the Sun Belt Conference Tournament.
That edge was on display in the Cajuns 7-0 dismantling of the Warhawks in Troy on Wednesday.
The Cajuns took exception to what they thought was a bit of unnecessary celebrating following ULM’s 2-1 win Saturday.
For one, freshman Sophie Piskos admitted Wednesday’s game was personal.
“As an athlete, you should always respect the opponent and respect the game in a high-class manner,” Piskos said. “After that game, they acted very unprofessionally and they showed their behinds.
“That made all of us mad and upset. We needed to come out here and be like, we’re getting them."
Kaitlyn Alderink, who was 2-for-3 on the day with three RBIs, said the Cajuns knew it was a possibility of playing the Warhawks in their first game of the tournament and the team as a whole wanted nothing more than to get a chance to avenge Saturday’s loss.
“We were all rooting for it,” Alderink said. “We wanted to get back at them and get that bad taste out of our mouths. The emotion maybe got to us at the beginning because we were so hyped up to be playing them again.”
The Cajuns didn’t have a baserunner until the third inning when Piskos singled with one out. The Cajuns put up four runs in that inning, including a two-out single from Alderink and a two-out double from Kendall Talley that scored runs.
Piskos said finally getting a hit and being the catalyst for that big third inning was a great feeling.
“I knew my team needed that hit and we needed to get that inning started,” Piskos said. “We needed to come back after that last game against them and get this win. I feel like we could have jumped on them earlier, but as soon as we got going, everyone started getting hits.”
UL coach Gerry Glasco said he was pleased with the offense, but was most impressed with pitcher Kandra Lamb’s performance. Lamb walked only one batter and struck out seven over five innings. Glasco said Lamb’s ability to limit the damage in the opening innings was crucial.
“Kandra set the tone in the circle,” Glasco said. “The biggest thing was to hold them before we could get the offense going and she did that. She made some adjustments and we were trying to use the changeup a lot. She did that really well and everything started with Kandra today.”
The Cajuns move on to South Alabama, who defeated Appalachian State Wednesday in their conference tournament opener. Glasco said he is looking forward to a battle with the Jaguars on Thursday and said he is really happy that his team will continue to operate with class.
“Those South Alabama games were 1-0 and 1-0 and 6-0 earlier in the year,” Glasco said. “They’re going to play us tough. The players look for things to get an edge, but that didn't concern me much.
“I did enjoy seeing the girls fired up and wanting to represent their university and make a statement. We responded with our play and in a mature way and the girls were awesome today.”