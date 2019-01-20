UL-Lafayette basketball coach Bob Marlin had seen a familiar scenario in Saturday's game, except that the color scheme was wrong.
When UL-Monroe was raining in shots and putting on a clinic in the first 13 minutes of Saturday’s Sun Belt Conference game in Monroe, Marlin was thinking back one season earlier.
“Everything was going right for them in the first half,” Marlin said of a UL-Monroe, which led 35-15 midway through that period. “It reminded me of the game we won last year in Lafayette 82-48. … We made every shot against them then and everything went right. This time it was them making dunks and athletic plays, and we didn’t defend at all early and got behind.”
The Warhawks had hit 13 of their first 20 shots in that early 20-point advantage and eventually led by 22 later in the half before the Cajuns rallied in a big way, cutting the margin to two in the final seconds before two Daishon Smith free throws cemented a 99-95 win that snapped UL-Monroe’s six-game losing streak to their state rivals.
“I was proud of the way we battled and won the second half,” Marlin said. “It’s just the defense wasn’t quite good enough. We had stretches where it was pretty good when we rebounded and pushed it. I felt like we grew today as a team. We did some positive things, and we had a chance to win at the end if we get a call.”
Cedric Russell’s only 3-pointer of the game with three seconds left pulled UL-Lafayette within two at 97-95 — the closest the Cajuns had been since the opening tip —and the Cajuns bench erupted on an ensuing whistle when it appeared Smith pushed off against Cajuns point guard Marcus Stroman on the inbounds pass.
Instead, Stroman was hit for the foul and Smith, who made all 13 of his Saturday free throw tries and is 34-of-36 in Sun Belt play, made the final two with one second left.
Marlin pointed out two other calls down the stretch, when Stroman and JaKeenan Gant had baskets nullified on traveling violations — more irony, since UL-Monroe lost at Georgia State 74-73 the previous Saturday on D’Marcus Simonds’ four-step layup at the horn that resulted in sanctions against the officiating crew.
“I know our league’s sensitive to travels right now,” Marlin said. “That’s what I told the official, and he said that has nothing to do with this game. But they called traveling on JaKeenan and Marcus that I didn’t see.”
Still, the host Warhawks were whistled for more fouls, 16 of them in the second half, and two Warhawks fouled out. But the Cajuns missed seven free throws in the second half, with Jerekius Davis going 2 of 6 and the usually-reliable Stroman going 5 of 8. As a team, ULM was 21 of 25.
Smith, a Wichita State transfer, finished with 27 points even though going only 5-of-16 from the floor. Part of that was defensive pressure from Cajuns guard P. J. Hardy, who finished with a career-high 24 points including six 3-pointers and had what Marlin called the best game of his career.
“We certainly need P.J. to make shots since Malik (Marquetti) isn’t with us,” Marlin said. “He’s played well after he didn’t get much opportunity early and struggled a little bit. He’s continued to work in practice and make shots, and he showed us what he’s capable of. He’s always played well against Monroe and we reminded him of that.
“More so than the 24, I’m really excited about his defense and the six rebounds he went and got. He showed his quickness and athleticism on those. We got some rebounds in traffic today, tough rebounds.”
Stroman had a double-double with 13 points and 12 assists, while Gant continued his torrid play with 31 points and 10 rebounds, along with four assists and four blocked shots. Gant leads the Sun Belt with a 30.6 scoring average in conference games heading into UL-Lafayette’s Thursday home game against rival South Alabama.
“Ninety-five points is plenty enough to win,” Marlin said. “Defensively, we just got in trouble early. We eventually fouled out their inside guys, and I thought the second half we were really good defensively. But we went zone a couple of times and they hit and shot, and then another and another before we could get out of it.
“Every possession’s critical in conference play, but it doesn’t matter what defense you’re playing when they made the tough shots they did on some key possessions. I’m glad we made some 3-point shots, but we’ve gotta get back in the gym and keep doing that and get better defensively to get ready for South Alabama.”
SOUTH ALABAMA (9-10, 2-4) at UL-LAFAYETTE (11-7, 2-3)
WHEN: Thursday, 7 p.m.
WHERE: Cajundome, Lafayette
TV/ONLINE: ESPN+
RADIO: KHXT-FM 107.9