UL redshirt junior tight end Johnny Lumpkin is really incredible to listen to in press conferences.
There’s no reason to believe it isn’t genuine.
But not only does he believe what he’s been taught by UL coaches over the years, he really, really, really believes it.
The 6-foot-6, 260-pound redshirt junior from Atlanta can rattled them off with the best of them … perhaps with even more fervor than the coaches themselves.
Don’t believe me, count them for yourself.
“We’re situation experts,” Lumpkin proclaimed with passion. “The game is 60 minutes, so no matter what situation we’re in - up by a lot or down by a lot – every rep is it’s own life. Every play is its own celebration. We got to make sure we hunker down each and every game. Every time we run out and take the field, we have to understand that we’ve got to succeed.
“We’ve got to make our play and do our job. All 11 guys do their 1-11 and we’ll be successful at the end. Understand you’re situation, master your craft. Make sure we protect the ball and try to take away the ball. We all play for one another and we’ll be OK.”
And that's just the answer to one question.
It's been 10 years since a tight end was a big part of UL's passing game. Not since 2011 has any tight end even caught 20 passes in a season.
But as the No. 24-ranked Ragin' Cajuns prepare for Thursday's 6:30 p.m. home game against Georgia State, Lumpkin said the tight end room isn't worried about the glory side of their position.
“We really just go out each and every day and just do our job and execute our assignments whether it’s the running game or pass game,” he said. “We feel like we should win our one-on-ones. If we do, it’ll be success in our room."
For those UL fans who like the tight end position, Saturday's 45-0 demolition of Texas State was encouraging.
Lumpkin had two grabs for 41 yards, followed by Pearse Migl with two catches for 19, Neal Johnson two for 15 and Hunter Bergeron with his first catch of the season for a 1-yard touchdown.
There were nine targets overall.
UL coach Billy Napier suggested it might be emphasized a little more. If so, fine. If not, Lumpkin said he's not concerned.
It’s almost like the tight end room is filled with robots.
Except for the fact, that robots can’t reason, offer encouragement or show empathy like the members of this group does.
“We’re close,” Lumpkin said of the tight end room. “They’re my brothers. We’re top notch. We love each other.”
Lumpkin marvels over the fact that he’s from Atlanta, Pearse Migl is from Welsh, Neal Johnson is from Mesquite, Texas and Hunter Bergeron is from Lafayette and so on.
“I never heard of Welsh,” Lumpkin said. “It’s crazy because we’re all from different places and we’ve all been through different things, but we also just come together and with (tight ends) coach (Michael) Des(ormeaux), who is a great leader. He understands that family is first.”
And so does the rest of the room.
Part of training camp in August including a practice of getting to know each other.
Not just who they are and where they’re from, but what makes each one tick. What motivates them. For a stretch, a different tight end stands up each day and tells his story.
“So your brother understands who we’re playing for,” Lumpkin said. “Why I play the game, why I love the game.”
For Lumpkin, it’s his mother back in Atlanta.
“So if I’m having a bad day at practice or a bad game, they say, ‘You can’t have a bad game.’ Why? Because you’ve got your momma back home. They understand that,” Lumpkin explained.
“Neal’s got a little girl, so ‘Neal, you can’t have one of them days, because you have a little girl. You got to be the man your daughter wants you to be.’
“We’re just close because we understand everyone’s story and we respect each and every one.”
His feelings of support aren’t confined to the tight end room either. After Saturday’s game, Lumpkin was far more concerned about the all-time school record for career TD passes set by Levi Lewis than his two receptions.
“When I first came here, He was one of my first friends ever since day one,” Lumpkin said of Lewis. “We always had dreams and aspirations. We always talked about goals. That was always one of his goals to do. He always wanted to come out and be a great teammate.
“He always wanted to get everybody else involved. It just shows that if you really just think about other people, success will come later on. I’m proud of him. He’s a hard worker, he’s a leader, he’s disciplined. He has a plan and he works the plan.”
And robots can’t really reason like Lumpkin does.
For example, he doesn’t totally buy the offensive line’s motto declaring “five equals one” in the bigger picture.
“The offensive line says, ‘Five equals One’ but we’re really 11 personnel, so I always say, ‘Six equals one’ because we’re on the edge of the line also,” he maintained.
So will the targets for the tight ends continue to increase the rest of the way?
Perhaps, but the answer to that inquiry isn’t really on Lumpkin’s radar. He and his teammates are too focused on the big picture.
“I always tell people, if we do 90 plays in a game and we catch 10 balls and the other 80 plays are bad plays, it was a bad game,” Lumpkin insisted. “It wasn’t a great game because we had 10 catches, if you missed every block on the other 80.
“So when it came to us making plays – the opportunities we might not every get again – so make the plays come to you, don’t ask for too many plays and do the things necessary for us to get the victory.”
Again, impressively believable.
Moreover, Lumpkin said he’s much more worried about the sentimental aspect of UL’s final four games to the regular season and the two postseason games expected to follow than how many receptions the tight ends get the rest of the way.
Robots don’t have his kind of perspective.
“So to me, it’s just another opportunity to celebrate with my guys … every time something happens,” Lumpkin said. “Just understand the moments. That’s really been the biggest things I’ve been trying to tell the guys, enjoy the moments. At one point in time, the season’s going to end … the season now is starting to wind down.
“It’s getting cold outside, so the season to starting to wind down. We’ve got to create moments for each other. Understand that these moments aren’t going to last (much) longer.”