For four years, this No. 20-ranked UL Ragin’ Cajuns football squad has been chasing this moment.

Not since 1970 in the old Gulf States Conference has this program captured an outright league championship. The USL Bulldogs achieved that feat 51 years ago playing at McNaspy Stadium.

At 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Cajun Field, the 2021 version is hoping to cap off the Billy Napier era in style with a win over Appalachian State to claim the Sun Belt trophy in undefeated fashion.

“That’s the only thing that’s on my mind and all of my teammates’ minds is winning this game, so we can take home the hardware,” UL senior linebacker Chauney Manac said.

The trophy is what the coaches and players will be raising above their heads Saturday if they can pull off the win over the Mountaineers.

But the win would be about so much more than a mere trophy.

It’s about finishing off this run properly and not leaving room for any emptiness.

Over the past three seasons, Billy Napier has achieved so much for this program.

UL finally got that signature win over a ranked team on the road with the victory over Iowa State to open the 2020 season.

For the first time since World War II, the Cajuns got ranked in the Top 25 … and not only that, UL finished off last season ranked No. 15 in the final AP poll.

Even more, UL was ranked in the preseason AP poll this season. Many naysayers thought those days were over after the season-opening loss at Texas, but the Cajuns enter this game ranked No. 20, as well as being in the College Football Playoff ranking at No. 24.

The Cajuns have won 32 of their last 37 games and never lost to a Sun Belt West opponent under Napier.

This team is riding an 11-game winning streak. No UL team had won more than eight in a row since Jimmy Carter’s first year as president.

That’s 32 wins in three seasons, folks … at UL … in Lafayette.

The list of historic achievements go on and on and on.

But somehow, there will be something missing as Napier heads to Gainesville to begin his task of returning Florida to national title contenders if the Cajuns can’t win this game Saturday.

“We’re really locked into this championship,” Manac said. “I feel like this is the most important game I’ve played in my career. We’re just all focused on this championship.”

UL running back Chris Smith remembers what it was like as a visiting player when the Mountaineers’ fans stormed the field in the Sun Belt title games in 2017 and 2018.

“Seeing their fans run on the field, that’s a crazy moment,” Smith said.

Napier and his players are certainly hoping the community supports their efforts to bring home that Sun Belt trophy.

The attendance has mostly been poor despite the many wins Napier’s staff and players have brought to the program. It’s been one of the missing elements of this impressive run.

None of that will matter if the fans show up Saturday and the Cajuns win the Sun Belt championship.

Any lingering issues will be forgotten. It won’t matter how many points UL beat Arkansas State by earlier this season, or why the offense’s third-down conversion percentages are so low, or why the passing game isn’t more explosive.

It’ll all be swallowed up in the peace of that championship trophy.

“I didn’t get to play in a championship game in high school, so to get here and now be able to play in championship game at home in Lafayette, Louisiana,” Smith stressed. “It’s a great experience that we’re about to have Saturday.”

If the fans don’t show up once again, there will be disappointment, but a win would still be a proper ending to this great stretch.

Few players and coaches will care while admiring the hardware at midfield.

“I can’t really express how important it is to win this game,” Smith said. “Everything that we did over the last four years, all the hard work that we’ve done – through the summer, all the identity programs, the regimen things we have, just getting our team ready.

“We all bought in. We bought into this time where we’re about to App State again for the championship. We face them every year, but this is the game that we’ve got to focus on – get in there and take care of business.”

There’s just too much riding on this game.

When the super seniors decided to come back for an extra year, it wasn’t to play in another bowl game or even to play in Austin. It was to win the Sun Belt Conference championship.

Moving on after Napier may not be easy. Exactly how difficult? Time will tell.

But smooth or not, the transition period with the proper closure that trophy would provide will make it so much easier.

A win in the biggest game in the program’s history would be a fitting way to end the best three-year stretch the Cajuns have ever enjoyed.

The alternative … just too disappointing to consider.