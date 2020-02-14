For many Cajuns baseball fans, it's a day they've been anticipating since July 3, when longtime head coach Tony Robichaux died after suffering a heart attack.

There will be plenty of tears this weekend, the first in decades without the beloved coach. But his presence will certainly be felt, and he will be recognized in a number of ways.

Remembering Robe

His family will be there, and there will be a special pre-game ceremony Friday night to recognize the coach. His No. 36 is expected to be retired, and a line of clothing and other merchandise featuring No. 36 will be available for purchase.

Fans are urged to be in their seats by 5:45 p.m. so they don't miss a thing before the start of the 6 p.m. game against Southeastern.

On Saturday, a statue of Coach Robichaux will be unveiled before the 2 p.m. game vs. Louisiana Tech.

Cheap food and drinks

If you liked the fan-friendly concession prices at Ragin Cajun football games, you're in luck.

The concessions menu will be extended for the softball and baseball seasons. That's 60 combined home games where you'll find hot dogs, popcorn and potato chips available for $1 each.

The menu also includes bottled water, hamburgers, cheeseburgers, pretzels, nachos, fountain soda, 16-ounce domestic beer cans, Frito chili pies and ICEEs. All items are available for purchase for $3 or less under the new pricing structure.

Additionally, new premium items such as crawfish nachos, turkey legs, po’boys, jambalaya and shrimp & grits will be on sale to fans at prices ranging from $4 to $8.

Tall drinks of water

Head coach Matt Deggs has announced Louisiana Baseball's starting rotation for opening weekend.

The athletes starting on the mound will be: Right-handers Conor Angel on Friday, Will Moriarty on Saturday and Carter Robinson on Sunday.

And if they look like they're towering over batters, it's because they probably are. This is a tall starting rotation, with Angel and Moriarty standing 6-feet, 5-inches and Robinson a whopping 6-feet, 8-inches.

Will the weather hold?

South Louisiana weather in February can be unpredictable, ranging from sub-tropical to freezing. However, this weekend's weather shouldn't draw complaints from baseball fans. There's no rain in the forecast, and Friday night's temperature at game time should be about 50 degrees. Saturday's afternoon high is expected to be 66, with Sunday reaching 69 degrees.