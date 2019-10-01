Billy Napier, head football coach at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, has signed a contract extension with the university, director of athletics Bryan Maggard announced Tuesday in a prepared statement.

Napier’s contract now extends through the 2023 season.

“We’re very excited to extend coach Napier’s contract to serve as our head football coach,” Maggard said in the statement. “We are very proud of what Billy and his staff have been able to accomplish in such a short time. We look forward to continued success under his leadership.”

Napier is in his second season at UL. Last season’s Ragin’ Cajuns won the 2018 Sun Belt Conference West division championship before losing to Appalachian State in the conference championship.

The Cajuns booked their first bowl trip since 2016, heading to Orlando, Florida, for the Cure Bowl.

“My family and I are extremely excited about the recent contract extension,” Napier said in the statement. “We appreciate the vision and support from president (Joseph) Savoie and Dr. Maggard. This extension will help improve the experience of our student-athletes and solidify the infrastructure of our organization. We will continue building an elite football program. We are so thankful for the many people who have embraced our staff and families in Lafayette and throughout Acadiana. The #cULture is real and grows stronger by the day.”

The Ragin’ Cajuns are off to a 4-1 start this season. The next game begins at 7 p.m. Oct. 9 at Cajun Field against Appalachian State.