Tony Robichaux said before the start of UL’s baseball season that the bullpen would be an early question mark.

Those questions turned into major concerns in the season’s first two weeks, when the Ragin’ Cajuns got off to a 1-6 start that included three opponent walk-off wins. In those seven games, the Cajuns outscored their opponents 25-12 through the first six innings, but were outscored 31-7 from the seventh inning on.

UL got two quality starts in the season-opening series against Texas and won one of those games against the now-top-10-ranked Longhorns, even though the bullpen struggled to hold leads. But the late-game mound issues manifested themselves hugely the following weekend at Sam Houston State.

The Cajuns (4-7) outscored the Bearkats 11-4 in the first six innings of those games, and were outscored 21-4 the rest of the way in being swept on the road.

“Look at our experienced arms,” Robichaux said of that series. “Our experienced guys shut Sam Houston down to hardly nothing, but they’re used to pitching in traffic and they know how to control the game. That’s the toughest piece for a young freshman. It takes time. They’re going to go out and crash and burn some, but you have to keep sending them out there. You’re going to pay a price for development and it’s not okay to lose, but you have to train them.”

That training is now taking root, with UL’s mound corps posting four rock-solid outings in a five-day stretch going into Wednesday’s late game at McNeese.

In last weekend’s series win over Maryland and Tuesday’s 3-1 win at Nicholls, Cajun pitchers compiled a four-game 1.10 ERA, allowing only five earned runs in what amounted to four and one-half games with Saturday’s 14-inning marathon 4-3 win. In that time, UL pitchers walked only six batters and hit two. In that same stretch, opposing pitchers allowed 34 “free” bases.

“The bottom line is we’ve cut the walks down,” said Robichaux, whose team walked 40 batters in its first seven games. “We’re making people swing instead of taking, and that’s what happens when you don’t walk people.

“But that’s also why we need to score more runs. We’re getting a lot of free bases and we have to start cashing in.”

The UL staff also fanned 45 batters in those recent four games, a high mark even by lofty Cajun pitching standards since Robichaux took over the program 25 years ago.

“They’re getting the two-strike counts,” he said. “When you’re 0-2 and 1-2 you’re susceptible to a strikeout. That’s our hitters and other hitters. Good hitters get out of those counts, good pitchers stay in that count.”

Tuesday’s win at Nicholls was an example. Sophomore newcomer Jacob Schultz allowed two hits while walking one and fanning six while pitching into the sixth inning, and the Colonels’ only run came on a squeeze bunt. Relievers Brock Batty and Michael Leaumont scattered three hits and struck out eight the rest of the way.

Two days earlier, sophomore lefthander Austin Perrin gave up one run through six innings and three relievers blanked Maryland over the final three frames. Batty, Leaumont and Connor Cooke shut out the Terrapins in the final seven innings of the 14-inning win on Saturday, and UL posted their own two walk-off wins in those games.

“They have to get experience,” Robichaux said. “There’s no other way to do it. They don’t let a pilot fly a plane the first time, they have to get in the simulator and then fly with others before they go to real situations.”

The Cajuns return home Friday for a three-game series against Loyola-Marymount, which is 6-6 against a tough schedule and is coming off a 14-5 win over USC on Tuesday. UL will likely go with the same rotation that started the Maryland series, including senior lefthander Gunner Leger (0-1, 0.00) continuing to work back into shape after missing all of 2018 with two major surgeries. Leger threw 77 pitches in UL’s 3-1 10-inning season opening loss to Texas and 87 in Friday’s 4-2 loss to Maryland.

Leger, newcomer junior lefty Dalton Horton (1-0, 2.04), whose win came over Texas, and Perrin (0-1, 3.86) have combined for eight quality starts in eight outings. Perrin has started the last two weekends after bullpen work early.

“He never wasn’t on Sunday because we didn’t trust him,” Robichaux said of Perrin. “I trust him as much as anyone we have. But he can throw out of the bullpen and he can start, and we had to make sure we had the back end of the bullpen locked down. If we do that, that allows Austin to go on Sunday and Schultz to settle in during the week.”