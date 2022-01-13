It’s been a frustrating offseason so far for UL football fans.
The celebration of the 13-1 season and No. 16 final national ranking has been subdued some by the news that six players have entered the transfer portal since the New Orleans Bowl win over Marshall.
Exactly how devastating are these departures from the program?
Time will tell obviously, but there are a few things fans should consider before writing off new coach Michael Desormeaux’s first season before it even starts.
For starters, it’s not a UL issue, nor is it a Desormeaux thing.
Certainly there were some fans that didn’t approve of the Desormeaux hiring due to his overall lack of experience in the college game. The assumption for some is these players left due to their disapproval of the hiring.
That’s a pretty big leap. Prior to the transfer portal, that might not be as big a stretch, but again, this isn’t a UL thing.
Looking around the Sun Belt, the only team that had fewer than five players enter the portal since the end of their regular season is Troy with two. Appalachian State had seven. Every Sun Belt team other than Troy had between five and 11 players hit the portal during that stretch with Arkansas State being the program on the high end.
Success doesn’t even prevent it. Since Monday’s national championship game, seven Alabama players entered the portal and Georgia had five.
This is not a UL issue.
Now, that doesn’t mean it won’t hurt UL’s cause.
There’s no scenario where losing players like seasoned offensive guard O’Cyrus Torrence is a good thing. The same could be said for Emani Bailey, who only seemed to the scratching the surface this past season and came up huge in the Sun Belt title game and the New Orleans Bowl.
Bailey is headed home to TCU, while Torrence is apparently still fielding offers after early speculation he was following Billy Napier to Florida.
Running back Montrell Johnson is headed to Florida as is freshman offensive tackle Kamryn Waites.
Cornerback Mekhi Garner reached a deal with LSU, while wide receiver Kyren Lacy is also weighing his options.
Let’s examine UL’s depth chart at the positions these losses impacted.
Two of them were running backs and two were offensive linemen.
UL’s always had a three-headed monster at running back. So while losing two isn’t ideal, the stable is still filled with quality options.
Remember there were four talented true freshmen in camp last August. Terrence Williams played some, but Napier raved on Dre’lyn Washington more than any signee a year ago and Carencro’s Kendrell Williams is also very much in UL’s plans.
Again, losing Bailey’s explosiveness is going to hurt and Johnson was encouraging, but the cupboard is far from bare at that rotational position.
With Max Mitchell already leaving for the NFL draft, Torrence’s departure will be the most difficult to replace at right guard.
Desormeaux made it clear Monday that his best guess of a position the Cajuns might use the transfer portal to acquire is the offensive line.
The beauty of Napier’s plan, though, is playing lots of players means lots of players gain experience. The Cajuns may really reap the benefits of that philosophy this upcoming season.
Super senior Ken Marks also left as did center Shane Vallot, so sophomore A.J. Gillie will be the only returning starter on the line next season. But you could actually say two, because redshirt senior Carlos Rubio is back and he was the starting left tackle early on prior to his season-ending injury.
The roster also includes such options as now redshirt senior David Hudson, redshirt sophomore Tyler Brown, redshirt sophomore King McGowen, redshirt sophomore Jax Harrington, redshirt sophomore Nathan Thomas, sophomore George Jackson and sophomore Mackey Maillho.
That doesn’t include any transfer portal additions.’
Essentially, it’s time in that area to trust the recruiting there was on point.
At wide receiver, many of us spent much of the last two seasons suggesting there were actually too many wide receivers for quarterback Levi Lewis to sort through. So while nobody denies Lacy’s talent, how hard can it really be to replace 22 catches for 304 yards in 14 games?
As for cornerback, Garner certainly played a lot good football for the Cajuns over the past two seasons. It’s no mystery what LSU sees in his ceiling.
With that said, though, Garner was part of a four-man rotation for the two starting cornerback spots. Seniors Eric Garror and A.J. Washington and sophomore Trey Amos all bring loads of experience into the offseason.
Other than Torrence, it’s probably going to be more difficult to replace the losses of a three-year starting quarterback and outgoing seniors Tayland Humphrey and Chauncey Manac, although UL’s depth chart is quite deep in the defensive front as well.
If Napier’s recruiting strategy and overall system are as good as the Cajuns’ 13-1 record and Florida’s confidence in him showed, there should be enough talent left for the new staff to work with.