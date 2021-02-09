In case anyone has missed it, the UL women’s basketball team is officially red hot with nine straight victories.
No, the Ragin’ Cajuns haven’t always shot the ball well during that stretch. In fact, UL has been plagued by several long scoring drought like many teams in the middle of all that winning.
Actually, his club is winning the way that brings the biggest smile to coach Garry Brodhead’s face – by constantly making critical defensive stops when it’s most important.
The result is a 10-5 overall and 9-1 Sun Belt record heading into Thursday’s 3 p.m. contest with ULM at the Cajundome.
A win would be a school-record 10th straight win for the Cajuns.
“It’s just playing together,” Brodhead said. “We talk about it all the time, sticking together and making sure we’re in help, covering out on shooters. It’s a hard process to do these days to get a team to really buy into having to pressure the ball and also be in help and taking charges.
“This team has really bought in.”
That doesn’t mean they don’t need a little reminding here and there, like early on in Monday’s 57-48 home win over second-place UTA.
“We started off the game kind of running back, halfway pressing,” Brodhead said. “I had to call a timeout and explain to them, ‘We are pressing. If you don’t, then we’re going to go with somebody else.’ Because there’s some other people that really want to press.
“They bought into it. I thought they did a great job.”
The fullcourt pressure often allows Brodhead to play younger athletic players off the bench that aren’t yet as polished offensively.
“The run-and-jump is going to be something that we hadn’t worked on as much, but I think that’s going to be our calling card,” Brodhead said. “I think we can be really good at that, especially with (Destiny) McAfee and (Tamera) Johnson and all of them, because they’re kind of long.
I think we can be really good at it. We just need to work on it a little more.”
After losing at Texas State 71-63 in the Sun Belt opener on New Year’s Day, pressure defense was the key in the rebound win the next day.
“When we starting pressing at Texas State after the first game, we haven’t lost since,” Brodhead insisted.
When teams make runs, the more popular method of ending that run is scoring. And while Brodhead certainly has no issue with that approach, he loves to remind everyone that getting stops works as well.
“That’ll stop runs when you have somebody who will step out and take a charge,” he said. “It kills a run. Like I tell them, there’s no guarantee any given night that we’re going to make shots, but there’s a guarantee we’re going to defend every night the same way. We’re not going to change anything.
“We’re going to trap screens, we’re going to help over, we’re going to take charges, Ty Doucet is the only one allowed to block shots – everybody else is supposed to be in help. Just the simple things. I think when we get more consistent at doing the simple things every night, you’re going to see a lot better team.”
It’s that kind of consistency Brodhead hopes his Cajuns can lean on against the Warhawks (0-10 in league play) on Thursday.
“How are you going to handle it when you go this against a team that hasn’t won?” he said. “They’re playing hard and they’re shooting the ball better. So we’ve got to make sure that we stay consistent.”
Senior center Ty’Reona Doucet also reminded the other key to UL’s recent winning ways after her 21-point performance Monday in the win over UTA.
“We have an experienced group,” Doucet said. “We know that if anything happened, it’s something we did. So we just huddle and just fix what we did.”