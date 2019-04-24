RUSTON — The No. 8-ranked UL Ragin' Cajuns softball team made it 20 wins in a row despite a tough mid-week road challenge against Conference USA-leading Louisiana Tech.
The Cajuns built a five-run lead midway through the game and cruised to a 7-2 win over the Lady Techsters on Wednesday.
UL improved to 43-4 with the victory and will now return home to finish off its home schedule against Coastal Carolina. Tech fell to 36-13.
Summer Ellyson got the win going six innings, allowing two runs on two hits with three walks and five strikeouts. Carrie Boswell pitched the seventh.
Offensively, Keeli Milligan was 2-for-4 with a double, Julie Rawls was 2-for-2 with three RBIs and Kara Gremillion was 1-for-2 with a homer and two RBIs to lead the Cajuns.
Gremillion's two-run homer got UL's scoring under way in the second inning.
In the three-run third, Sarah Hudek followed a Rawls sacrifice fly with an RBI single. In the fourth, Casidy Chaumont got a run-scoring sacrifice bunt down to chase home a run, before Rawls delivered a two-run single.
Jenny Chapman got the loss for Tech, giving up four runs on five hits with two walks and two strikeouts. Preslee Gallaway didn't fare much better, yielding three runs on two hits and a walk with no strikeouts.
