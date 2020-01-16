ARLINGTON, Texas — Being the road team for an education game is often difficult.

And that was the case for UL Ragin’ Cajuns women's basketball team, which fell Thursday morning to UTA 79-52.

A trend in women’s basketball is to play a game during school hours and invite area elementary school students to attend and create a noisy atmosphere.

Much of Thursday’s matchup was pretty even. Both teams made 15 free throws — Cajuns shot 68% at the line to 75% for the Mavericks.

Neither team shot it very well from 3-point land — just five for UL at a 33% clip and only four for UTA for 27%.

And both teams committed the same amount of turnovers with 11 apiece.

But overall field goal percentage was a no-contest. UTA dominated in that category and cruised to the win because of it.

The Mavs shot 53% from the field for the game, compared to just 30% for the Cajuns.

That yielded 30 total field goals for UTA to only 16 for UL.

UTA forward Marie Benson was the driving force behind those numbers. She had 30 points on 10-of-11 shooting from both the field and the free-throw line to go along with seven rebounds.

Those boards contributed to UTA's 42-28 advantage in that category.

The Cajuns were led by Brandi Williams' 13 points and Jomyra Mathis' 13 points and six rebounds. Ty Doucet added nine points and five boards.

The two teams entered the game in a six-way tie for first place in the Sun Belt standings.

UTA exited the contest 10-7 overall and 4-1 in league play, while UL is 10-6 overall and 3-2.

The Cajuns will continue their Texas road trip at 2 p.m. Saturday against Texas State.