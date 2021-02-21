BIRMINGHAM, Ala. In his master plan, UL coach Gerry Glasco was hoping for a bigger offensive punch for his No. 9-ranked Ragin’ Cajuns.
After a tight 1-0 win Saturday night, Glasco got a little more of what he was looking for with a 9-1 run-rule win over Southeastern on Sunday morning in the third game at the UAB Green and Gold Classic.
The Cajuns got 10 hits in the game, while limiting the Lady Lions to only three.
UL (3-0) will conclude it play in the tournament at 3 p.m. against host UAB.
Julie Rawls was the hitting star of the game for the Cajuns at 2-for-3 with a double, triple and three RBIs.
“She’s coming around,” Glasco said. “She’s missed a week of practice, but she looked good at the plate today. That was good to see.”
The other offensive stars were Ciara Bryan at 2-for-4 with an RBI and a stolen base and Melissa Mayeux at 2-for-3 with a triple and an RBI.
With expected starter Jenna Kean out with an injury and a handful of her teammates out for disciplinary reasons, the shorthanded lineup has done just enough to stay undefeated so far.
“We’re definitely not hitting with the power that I was expecting yet,” Glasco said. “It’s early. I’ve got to be patient. I think there’s a little bit of pressure on the girls who are playing this weekend to perform.
“I definitely don’t have the all the options that I was hoping to be able to use this weekend.”
The good news is the pitching has delivered in this opening weekend. Kandra Lamb moved to 2-0 with the win early Sunday, allowing one run on two hits with one walk and struck out three in four innings for the win.
“She’s looked like a million bucks,” Glasco said. “It’s really not a surprise, because she pitched so well (in scrimmages), but you never know when a kid is going to get jitters once the season starts.
“But that hadn’t been the case at all. So far, she’s exceeded expectations.”
Casey Dixon is also showing positive signs early on. She allowed no runs on one hit with no walks and one strikeout in two innings to record a save.
“I definitely think we’re going to have a complementary pitching staff this year,” Glasco said. “Casey’s looking great right now too. She’s throwing strikes and just looking really solid.”