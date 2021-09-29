Through four games, UL’s wide receiver corps has been as varied as most expected.

Freshman Dontae Fleming is leading the way with 11 receptions for 152 yards and a score. Below him, eight different receivers have between three and 10 receptions on the season and that’s not counting multiple running backs and tight ends in that range as well.

“Yeah, what we have is we’ve got a lot of people that can play,” UL coach Billy Napier said. “Basically, all we’re doing is evaluating how they practice and maybe how they play in the previous week. It’s extremely competitive in that room. We probably have more players than we’ve ever had at any point since I’ve been here.

“If they deserve to play, they’ll play. Maybe they didn’t have quite the week they should. I think that’s the ideal scenario for the coach and it’s really allowed us to get good play out of that room. There’s no question that room has been a bright spot so far for our team. I’m excited about that group.”

While some question if quarterback Levi Lewis can actually develop a cohesive working relationship with that many targets, Napier said he’s not concerned about that issue.

“I haven’t see any timing issues so far,” Napier contended. “I think in general, we’re just fortunate to have some depth. I think we’re trying to create a competition there and I think that’s more important than maybe some of those issues that you’re bringing up. If I felt like that became an issue, then maybe we would change it, but it hasn’t been so far.

“I think being fair and consistent with the players in terms of rewarding playing time is more important than those issues, relative to just earning the opportunity to be one of 11 players that’s steps between the lines and represents the team.”

In his mind, the biggest concern is practicing hard.

“We need to continue to work hard on our practice habits,” he said. “I think that’s probably the most important part of improving as a receiver is being really intentional and deliberate, creating habits that will hold up in critical situations in a game.

“At receiver, you can go to practice and be casual and nonchalant and you can get worse in a matter of days and it can affect your performance each week.”

Running back plan

The process of getting the running game up to speed continues for the Cajuns.

Currently, Chris Smith leads the way with the most carries (43) and most yards (191) at a 4.4-yard clip. True freshman Montrell Johnson is next with 41 carries for 183 and four touchdowns at 4.5-yard a rush.

“This is a team sport, a team game,” Napier said. “When you rush the ball effectively all the players contribute to that. I think when we have plays when 11 players do exactly what they’re supposed to do and the ball gets handed off, typically the guys that’s carrying the ball has success.

“There have been different running backs this season. He has been in the game and carried the ball in the past when we’ve executed well. He’s very capable of making plays. It’s about execution. I think that’s where our focus will be spent. “

So far, Emani Bailey has the highest average at 6.5 on only 27 carries with 168 yards, essentially playing the big-play role Raymond Calais did two years ago and Smith did last season.

Napier said he has no plans to alter the system.

“We’ve got a pretty good track record around here at running back at rushing the football,” he said. “We’re going to continue with our plan. I think we can block them better, we can play better on the edges, we can block the force-fitter, we can play with better footwork, eye discipline and be more decisive at running back. And then I think our quarterback can make better decisions on some of these run-pass options and run-screen options.”

UL reaches dozen in NFL

UL’s imprint in the NFL continues to get larger each week.

On Monday night, former UL fullback Nick Ralston made his NFL debut on special teams with the Dallas Cowboys. Ralston made a tackle in the kicking game after being elevated from the practice squad for the game.

Ralston is the 12th former Ragin’ Cajun player currently on an NFL roster.

On the high end, there are the offensive lineman draft picks Kevin Dotson with Pittsburgh and Robert Hunt with Miami. Both Dotson and Hunt have been every-week starters for their respective teams over the first three weeks of the season.

Tracy Walker is also a regular starter for the Detroit Lions, recording 14 tackles with one behind the line and a hit on the quarterback.

Running back Elijah Mitchell has started one of two games and was out with an injury in the third. So far, he has 146 yards and a score on 36 carries for the San Francisco 49ers.

Former teammate Trey Ragas was active for Sunday’s game for the Raiders, but didn’t play and then was released Monday.

Defensive tackle Christian Ringo has started all three games for the New Orleans Saints with five total tackles, while former teammate Justin Hamilton has played in one game for the Dallas Cowboys with no statistics.

Other ex-Cajuns getting NFL paychecks on practice squads are: Ja’Marcus Bradley (Browns) and Michael Jacquet (Eagles). Elijah McGuire is on injured reserve for the Chiefs, as is Raymond Calais with the Rams.

D-line depth shining

In the 28-20 win over Georgia Southern’s option offense, UL’s defensive line stood strong.

Zi’Yon Hill recorded six tackles and a blocked extra point, Andre Jones added five tops, two pass breakups and 1.5 stops behind the line and Tayland Humphrey added three stops.

But Jones said after the win, the line’s performance went deeper than the starters.

“I want to say that our backups tonight did a good job too,” Jones said. “Kendall Wilkerson, Sonny Hazard, Dalvin Hutchinson and Mason (Narcisse) they did a good job. They did their thing.”

Indeed, Wilkerson had four tackles including a sack and two stops behind the line.