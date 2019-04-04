UL’s second-year head football coach Billy Napier is grateful he only lost one assistant coach off his first staff with the Ragin’ Cajuns.

Ironically, the coach he found knows more about Lafayette and the history of the program than both Napier and the assistant he replaced put together.

Not only did new cornerbacks coach LaMar Morgan coach against the Cajuns when he was a safeties coach at ULM for two seasons, but he also played at UL between 2003-07.

And he still can’t believe he got this unique opportunity to bring his wife Jazan and 1-year-old daughter Kroix back to his old stomping ground.

“It’s kind of crazy,” said Morgan, who lettered for four years with the Cajuns and collected 111 tackles and four interceptions in 40 games at safety. “You come here and sometimes I’ve got to pinch myself just knowing I was sitting in these guys chairs. This place is unbelievable since I’ve been here.

"I was here from 03 to 07. I probably never dreamed about coming back to coach where you played at, but it’s just awesome. My wife and my little daughter, I get to show them around, show them places I like to eat and all the different stuff. It’s just crazy.”

Just a few months into his return to Cajun Country, Morgan is already inspired by both the things that have changed since he left UL’s campus as well as the things that have remained the same.

“You go to some places, it’s just new people,” Morgan said. “You go back and you don’t know anybody. There’s probably 20 or 30 people that I see every day that they were here when I was here. It’s just an awesome opportunity to be able to come back where you played and sweat in the same field. It’s just awesome.

“You see a lot of (familiar) faces here. This school takes care of their own. You see people in administration and people in academics. I see the same people I’ve been around. And trainers, Travis (Soileau) and all those guys, it’s a lot of the same people, which is awesome.”

Of course, the biggest chance since Morgan graduated here is the facility upgrades.

“When I was here, we were kind of light (facility),” Morgan said. “Now this place can go toe to toe with any place facility-wise. It wasn’t like that when I was here. But now any kid says he has these offers from these schools, we feel like as a staff we have enough that we don’t have to sell.

“We can just come here, show them our place and if they like it, you can go toe-to-toe with anybody. It’s a great set-up. This place is big time, man. It’s a first-class operation.”

It also didn’t take very long for Morgan to be impressed with his new coaching staff.

“It’s an awesome staff,” he said. “Think about it, they have the whole staff and only one coach left the whole staff. They must be doing something right. There’s a lot of turnover in this business. I try to learn something every day. Coach Napier is brilliant. He can tell you every position on offense and defense. I’m with (defensive coordinator) coach (Ron) Roberts who is a great developer.

“Every day, I’ve got notepads and stuff that I try to write down and learn.”

Like most assistant coaches, Morgan’s made many stops at many places across the country, including Western Carolina, Vanderbilt and most recently Houston.

Along that trail, he’s developed a deep love and understanding of the pros and cons of the profession.

“Your family has to be willing to do that,” Morgan said. “At the end of the day, my wife is awesome and my daughter’s awesome. They have to realize what you’re in it for. I try to get my wife around my players a lot, so she can see how important these guys are. Then it’s a little bit easier, the brunt of getting let go, a change on staff or the time that you’re away from your family.

“She knows it’s worth it, because she’s around them. She understands their personalities. They have a relationship with her, which I think is awesome. That’s just part of the business that we sign up for.”

As tenuous and troubling as it can be at times, Morgan said there’s only one other occupation he sees as more rewarding.

“I tell my guys all the time, it’s the second best job in America,” he said. “The only one that’s better is being a preacher. A preacher has a whole flock of people they’re preaching to. In coaching, you’ve got 18 to 22 year olds that you get to mentor each and every day.

"Some of them don’t have fathers. You’re the only positive person, so whatever you do, model with your wife and your kids, that’s all they know. So it’s a huge responsibility that I’ve been blessed to have.”