Sometimes you can just feel the anxiety pouring out of UL redshirt freshman Kobe Julien.
Don’t be too hard on him if he appears a little too hurried on the court at times. If anyone deserves some impatient moments, it’s the 6-foot-6, 215-pound Baton Rouge native.
The former Madison Prep standout came to the Ragin’ Cajuns with high hopes of following in his father’s footsteps at UL.
Wayne Julien played center for the Cajuns on one of the program’s breakthrough teams during the 1979-80 season. That team earned NIT victories over UAB and Texas, before falling at Minnesota in the quarterfinals.
Since Day 1, though, Julien has faced obstacles.
He was forced to sit out his first year at UL while recovering from a knee surgery during his senior season at Madison Prep.
Then, after eight encouraging games as a redshirt freshman — averaging 12.8 points and 5.5 rebounds per game — Julien suffered another knee injury that ended the rest of his second season.
Last season, he was still recovering from the second knee injury and played in the final four games of the season.
Then just as this season started, Julien was forced to deal with tonsillitis and had to have his tonsils removed on Dec. 16.
“It was pretty hard,” Julien said. “Whenever they started to swell up, it was hard to eat during that week or drinking. So a lot of the time, I was hungry.”
So besides trying to find his groove after missing most of the past three seasons, conditioning has been another obstacle because of the illness.
“That was very hard,” Julien said. “Just putting in extra work, running and underwater treadmill with (trainer) B.J. (Duplantis) — doing extra work hard with my strength coaches … running after practice, eating right.
“I think I’m getting there. I still have a long way to go. You can always get in better shape. I’m trying to work on getting to play multiple possessions without getting tired.”
Consequently, it’s been an up-and-down season for Julien.
Going into this weekend’s games, he’s averaged 11.2 points and 3.2 rebounds in 24.6 minutes a game. His 3-point shooting has been a highlight at 36.5%, but he’s only shooting 40.4% from the field and 59.5% at the free-throw line.
“Things have been starting to slow down,” Julien said. “The game is not as fast as it was when we started at the beginning of the year. We’re getting comfortable playing with each other.”
One thing that hasn’t wavered has been Julien’s work ethic. UL coach Bob Marlin said Julien has been doing extra shooting and extra film study.
His teammates notice it as well.
“I think it means a lot to him,” guard Trajan Wesley said. “No one wants to miss out. Missing last year, that really took a toll on him. He’s using that aggression that he missed last year this year and it’s helping us in a very good way.”
Also adding to Julien’s eagerness is knowing how important his performance is to the Cajuns’ chances of winning each night.
Preseason expectations for most were for Julien to be one of UL’s leading scorers.
“If you look at a lot of games, you can go back to Louisiana Tech, Marshall, Indiana and the game the other night,” Marlin said. “In the games that we’ve lost, Kobe hasn’t shot the ball well … he and Greg (Williams). We need those guys to score. They both did that the other night (Saturday), so I was proud of them.”
In Julien’s mind, progress in future games revolves around … yes, being patient.
“It’s a matter of shot selection, trying to let the game come to me and not trying to force any shots,” Julien said. “Just playing aggressively and making the right read. If they’re double teaming me, that means somebody’s open, so I have to make the right read and get it to the right person.”