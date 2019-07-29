UL continued to comb the state of Texas for football recruits over the weekend, picking up a verbal commitment from Plano High athlete Christian Sabatini in the process.

Sabatini is the fifth commitment from the Lone Star State - and the third from the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex - to join UL's 2020 recruiting class, which currently sits at 14 total commitments and ranks second in the Sun Belt Conference.

UL garners commitment from powerful Mississippi lineman Jack McKenzie Offensive lineman Jack McKenzie became UL's 12th verbal commitment of the 2020 recruiting class when the 6-foot-4, 300-pounder called Cajuns c…

The 6-foot-2, 240-pound Sabatini is projected by some recruiting sites as an outside linebacker, but he's expected to play tight end for the Ragin' Cajuns.

In June, the Cajuns offered a scholarship to Sabatini after seeing him in action at a satellite camp.

"It came down to either Army or UL," said Sabatini, who also held offers from Louisiana-Monroe and Southern Miss.

Winding prep football career leads Comeaux's Tre' Harris to Louisiana Tech A year ago, the thought of playing college football was probably the last thing on the mind of Tre' Harris, who was primarily known for his ba…

"The football at Army wasn't something I'm interested in. I play in a triple-option offense at Plano and I enjoy it, but at the same time I love the techniques and mechanics of route-running."

UL tight ends coach Michael Desormeaux built a solid rapport with Sabatini, who plays at one of the largest high schools in Texas.

"Coach Desormeaux is great," Sabatini said. "He's respectful and caring. When we talk, it doesn't feel like I'm speaking with a coach.

"I don't feel like I have to set parameters with our conversations. He's like family."

Sabatini said his mom had been secretly hoping that he would choose the Cajuns.

Connection with UL coach Jabbar Juluke brings Sophie B. Wright safety Tyree Skipper to Cajuns The New Orleans connection between UL running backs coach Jabbar Juluke and Sophie B. Wright defensive back Tyree Skipper helped the Ragin' Ca…

"As soon as I told her I was committing, she said, 'I wanted you to go there but I didn't want to push too hard,'" he said.

Earlier this summer, Sabatini toured the UL campus on an unofficial visit.

"As soon as my mom and I walked in, everybody was hospitable," he said. "Then after the visit, they kept in touch and were always talking with me.

"The UL coaches were the big reason I committed. Coach (Billy) Napier has done a lot to benefit the athletes, not just with the great facilities but with nutrition and housing. There's even a section of the library reserved for us, which impressed me."

Ex-Comeaux star Tanarious Achan's journey produces commitment to Cajuns Since Tanarious Achan graduated from Comeaux High in 2017, it's been a long and arduous journey for a young man with big football dreams that …

UL's offense is predicated on spreading the ball around the field while keeping defenses honest with a combination of the air and ground attack, and that appeals to Sabatini.

"I really like their pass concept where they give everyone a chance to get open," he said. "To be completely honest, I feel like I'm pretty good at everything. I need to develop my blocking skills more, but if you look at the difference between my sophomore and junior film, it's a completely different version.

"I feel that my biggest strength is my route-running. I can run a route 15 different ways, which is something I had to work on. It's not something you learn in two days. I'd consider myself a work in progress, but I'm bettering my game every day."