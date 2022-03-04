UL coach Bob Marlin has been telling anyone willing to listen how up for grabs the Sun Belt men’s basketball race has been throughout the season.
He said so again after Thursday’s 67-64 win over UTA on Thursday.
“I think it’s up for grabs,” Marlin said. “I think we’ve got some really good teams in this league.”
He’s hoping his Ragin’ Cajuns can be that unexpected team – much like Appalachian State was a year ago – to make a deep run. Little Rock's upset of South Alabama illustrates how unpredictable this league can be.
For that to happen, the third time will need to be the charm once again for his No. 8-seeded Cajuns when they take on top-seeded Texas State at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the Pensacola Bay Center in the Sun Belt tournament quarterfinals.
Like UTA in the regular season, Texas State won both games against UL.
“That’s another one where we were up with eight minutes to go in each (second) half and we didn’t finish,” Marlin said.
The Bobcats beat UL 72-68 in San Marcos on Jan. 15 and then 82-73 in Lafayette on Feb. 10.
“It’s hard to be a good team three times, no matter how good a team you are,” Marlin said after UL beat UTA. “We felt like we could beat them.”
In some ways, the two games against Texas State were similar.
There were nine lead changes in the first one and seven in the rematch. UL committed 20 turnovers in the first one and 18 in game two.
Texas State made seven more free throws in the first meeting and five more in the rematch.
The Cajuns had difficult containing Caleb Asberry, who scored 22 points in the first game and 16 in game two. Mason Harrell really took over in the second game with 20 points after collecting 16 in the first contest.
In other ways, however, UL’s makeup is very different this time around.
For instance, Kobe Julien scored 17 and 22 points in the two games and he’s now out with a knee injury. Conversely, Jalen Dalcourt and Greg Williams played much smaller roles in those two meetings than they’re currently playing.
Dalcourt didn’t score in either game. He’s coming off a team-high 16 points behind five 3-pointers in the win over UTA.
Williams has scored 30 points in UL’s last two games, but only scored nine and five points in the two Texas State games.
The late-season surges is adding a nice finish to both homecoming stories.
“It felt good,” Dalcourt said of coming back to his hometown as San Jose State transfer. “My family being able to come and watch me play. I’ve been gone for so long that it just felt good being around people I know and being around this great group of guys that I so happened to play with and against in high school and AAU. Us coming together makes it very sweet.”
The feeling has been similar for the St. John’s transfer and Lafayette Christian product Williams.
“It’s good coming back home and see family and be able to be familiar, having people that I know,” said Williams after scoring 12 points in Thursday’s win. “Like Jalen, I was gone too, so it’s good to come back and be around familiar faces.”
UL’s win over UTA wasn’t a surprise historically. In Marlin’s 12 seasons at UL, the Cajuns have won their first Sun Belt tournament game nine times.
The problem is the only time the Cajuns have won more than one tournament game was in 2014 when UL advanced to the NCAA Tournament.
A year ago, UL beat South Alabama at Pensacola State College’s gym and then lost to Georgia State at the Pensacola Bay Center in the second game.
“We’re glad to get a game in the arena, something we weren’t able to do last year – playing at Pensacola State College against South Alabama – but it hurt us not playing in the arena,” Marlin said. “But now we’ve got a game (in arena) and a day off to prepare for Texas State.”