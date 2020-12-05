The No. 20-ranked UL Ragin’ Cajuns completed the wackiest football regular season ever after midnight eastern time in a way so fitting of 2020.

UL coach Billy Napier confounded Ragin’ Cajuns fans everywhere by instructing his senior quarterback Levi Lewis to run backwards 35 yards into his own end zone for a safety to pull Appalachian State within a field goal with 1:51 left on the clock.

Somehow only four seconds ran off the clock during all of that confusion.

But just like has happened all season — with only one notable exception — it somehow worked out for the Cajuns. Mountaineers’ kicker Chandler Staton messed up big time — just like the special teams for both teams did all night in the rainy, cold, windy conditions at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.

Through three snaps over the punter's head and spells of sloppiness more like a preseason scrimmage, the Cajuns emerged with a historic 24-21 win over Appalachian State, heading to the 11 a.m. Sun Belt Conference game at Coastal Carolina on Dec. 19 with a 9-1 record.

Foote: Napier's decision seemed crazy, but also made perfect sense By the time it got to fourth down, UL coach Billy Napier and his staff had already decided what they were going to do.

“There were so many plays in that game,” Napier said. “The kids just competed, man. I couldn’t be more proud. I felt like it was going to be that type of game. We talked all week about being tough-minded and having a tough culture.

“I think today is probably the best example of that so far this season.”

And in 2020, that’s saying something.

Just think of what this team has experienced this season.

Like everyone in college football, the Cajuns battled through the ups and downs of an unusual offseason after no spring football, only to have all four of its non-conference games canceled.

Then UL beat Iowa State on the road by 17 points in the season opener for arguably the biggest win in school history. Some naysayers brushed it off. Certainly, the Cyclones were bad and wouldn’t win many games.

Except Iowa State is 7-2 and ranked No. 9 in the most recent college football playoff poll.

The critics were then in full bloom when it took overtime for the Cajuns to squeak past Georgia State 34-31.

Through the first two games, new placekicker Nate Snyder struggled with short field goals.

So naturally, the Cajuns had no chance to win when Napier sent him out to make a 53-yarder on the game’s final play a week later, but Snyder shocked everyone by nailing it for a 20-18 Cajuns’ win over Georgia Southern.

Later there was the craziest game anyone’s ever seen — in any other year at least — on Halloween night at Texas State 44-34, despite four turnovers and 11 penalties.

For a while, the Cajuns couldn’t blow anyone out. Then they won 70-20 at ULM.

They couldn’t beat Appalachian State … only to check that box off in the most unconventional of fashions.

No matter the obstacle or bizarre situation, somehow this team has hung together to prevail.

Foote: Coastal's curve ball puts Cajuns in peculiar spot heading to Boone on Friday In UL coach Billy Napier’s first season at UL, his Ragin’ Cajuns were fortunate enough to play Appalachian State in the inaugural Sun Belt Con…

“It was an incredible … you know, just to see some of the emotion,” Napier said of the first win over Appalachian State. “The looks on some of these kids faces. We played that team five times in two and a half years. It’s taken three years to catch up. To find a way to win was a pretty special moment, especially for the young men who were here four years ago when it was 63-7 or something like that (63-14 in 2017).

“You’ve got some veterans on this team that have been here. I told them, it all adds up. Every person that has contributed going all the way back to the beginning, we stacked a lot of days — a lot of good days, a lot of hard days. I’m certainly proud to be associated.”

In Friday’s win, redshirt junior Paul Boudreaux endured a nightmare, but his teammates and his coaching staff had his back.

“It means a lot,” senior running back Trey Ragas said of bailing out a teammate. “We lift him up and always let him know we’re here. You’ve got to always keep your head up. It’s a team effort. It takes all three phases — from gamechangers to offense and defense to win a game.”

Many watched Friday’s game on ESPN with no knowledge that Boudreaux had actually been perfect on his snaps all season. Napier insists the team hasn’t lost any confidence in himself moving forward.

“There’s not a confidence issue with Paul,” Napier said. “He’s got to do his job better. I called some bad plays tonight. Everybody made mistakes today. Obviously, Paul’s get magnified, but that’s just part of the game. That’s part of life. You’re going to mess it up.

“I’m happy and thankful that we found a way to win the game just for him, you know. He’ll be ready to go next week. He’s a special kid and has been outstanding for this team and this program.”

As wild, crazy and unpredictable as the 2020 season has been for the Cajuns, the future still offers so many unknowns.

Napier expects, Clark hopes weather big factor in UL-Appalachian State rematch In UL coach Billy Napier’s first two seasons with the Ragin’ Cajuns, he’s made three trips to Boone, N.C., experiencing various weather conditions.

No one expected Coastal Carolina to win the East, and yet that’s where the Cajuns are headed in two weeks.

As for the bowl game after the Sun Belt title contest, that’s anybody’s guess.

Normally, the winner goes to the New Orleans Bowl, but not in 2020. That game was scheduled four days after the championship game.

So was another option in the Montgomery Bowl.

Theoretically, that likely leaves a list of options including: the Camellia Bowl on Christmas Day or perhaps the Cure Bowl or the LendingTree Bowl — both on Dec. 26.

One would think geography is paramount in this COVID-19 year, but it’s 2020, so it’s anyone’s guess.

Then there’s Napier’s situation. Will he even still be UL’s coach by the bowl game?

Multiple reports out of Columbia, S.C., say Napier would interview for the vacant South Carolina coaching position Saturday.

Napier didn’t respond at all to that question after Friday night’s win, which likely was an emphatic verification.

No matter how the next few weeks transpire, it’s time to expect this team to handle whatever curve ball comes its way.

“I feel like we’ve been through so much. I just feel like tough times make you even stronger people,” defensive end Chauncey Manac said after Friday’s win. “All the things us as a team has been there and I just feel like every game we’ve been getting better – as a defense and an offense.”