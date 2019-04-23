lsubaseball.041719.29.JPG
UL players celebrate its victory against LSU on Tuesday after the annual Wally Pontiff Classic baseball game in Metairie.

 Advocate Staff photo by SOPHIA GERMER

HATTIESBURG, Miss. It was more late-inning heartbreak for the UL Ragin’ Cajuns baseball team on Tuesday night in Hattiesburg, Miss.

Just one out away from erasing some of the pain from last week’s three-game sweep at Texas-Arlington, the Cajuns’ bullpen instead yielded a four-run ninth to add to the frustration in a 7-6 loss to Southern Mississippi at Pete Taylor Park.

Cole Donaldson ended the game-winning inning with an RBI double.

A week after being the hero reliever in UL’s win over LSU, reliever Jacob Schultz experienced the opposite fate after allowing four runs on three hits and a walk with one strikeout.

The Cajuns dropped to 20-24 with the loss and will next open a home Sun Belt series against Texas State starting at 6 p.m. Friday.

Offensively, the Cajuns had scored three runs in the second, another in the sixth and two more in the seventh to build a 6-3 lead.

Hunter Kasuls was 3-for-4 with a triple, Hayden Cantrelle was 3-for-4 with a triple and an RBI and Handsome Monica was 1-for-4 with a homer and two RBIs.

Daniel Lahare was 1-for-2 with a squeeze bunt RBI and Jordan Wiley was 2-for-4.

