HATTIESBURG, Miss. It was more late-inning heartbreak for the UL Ragin’ Cajuns baseball team on Tuesday night in Hattiesburg, Miss.
Just one out away from erasing some of the pain from last week’s three-game sweep at Texas-Arlington, the Cajuns’ bullpen instead yielded a four-run ninth to add to the frustration in a 7-6 loss to Southern Mississippi at Pete Taylor Park.
Cole Donaldson ended the game-winning inning with an RBI double.
A week after being the hero reliever in UL’s win over LSU, reliever Jacob Schultz experienced the opposite fate after allowing four runs on three hits and a walk with one strikeout.
The Cajuns dropped to 20-24 with the loss and will next open a home Sun Belt series against Texas State starting at 6 p.m. Friday.
Offensively, the Cajuns had scored three runs in the second, another in the sixth and two more in the seventh to build a 6-3 lead.
Hunter Kasuls was 3-for-4 with a triple, Hayden Cantrelle was 3-for-4 with a triple and an RBI and Handsome Monica was 1-for-4 with a homer and two RBIs.
Daniel Lahare was 1-for-2 with a squeeze bunt RBI and Jordan Wiley was 2-for-4.