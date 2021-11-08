The end is getting closer and closer every day for the No. 24-ranked UL Ragin’ Cajuns.

So now just two league wins away from the Sun Belt Conference championship game at Cajun Field, the motivation is at an all high time.

“Homefield advantage would be crucial,” said UL coach Billy Napier, whose Cajuns now travel to meet Troy at 2:30 p.m. Saturday. “If anybody knows that, we know that. Motivation is not going to be a factor here.”

Apparently, focus won’t be an obstacle either.

“The focus is massive,” UL junior punter Rhys Byrns said. “ I feel like everything is coming in a little bit more. It’s been down to that point in the season where everyone really wants to push hard to get to this championship. In the middle, you can short of get that little lull, but now it’s like, ‘Alright, here it is … it’s within a month away.’ I feel like everyone’s super expected and super locked in to get to that game.”

That doesn’t mean the West champion Ragin’ Cajuns (8-1, 6-0) are a mere pleasure cruise away from hosting the title game on Dec. 4.

First, UL is still recovering from last Thursday’s physical contest against Georgia State that barely produced a 21-17 victory to extend the winning streak to eight games.

As bad as playing on Thursday was at the time, surviving it means the Cajuns have extra time to recover, while Troy slipped past South Alabama 31-24 Saturday.

“It was a physical game as expected, and certainly having a couple days rest after that game going into the prep for this game is going to be beneficial for our team,” Napier said.

Next comes the chore presented by the Troy Trojans (6-4, 4-2), who have won four of their last five games.

“Overall, this group is a very capable group,” Napier said. “It’s always a tough place to go play. A lot of history, a lot of tradition there in that setting. It’s going to take … we’re going to have play really good complementary football here.”

The two schools didn’t play last season, but Napier is expecting a very different Trojans’ squad than the one the Cajuns demolished 53-3 two years ago.

The Trojans have improved dramatically on the defensive end and have tweaked things offensively with the additions of tight ends to the arsenal. Currently, Troy is third in scoring defense (21.8) and leading the Sun Belt in both rushing defense (114.7) and overall defense (315.7).

The Trojans’ defense also leads the Sun Belt in interceptions and sacks.

Still, only Arkansas State has run for fewer yards than Troy in the league (117.9), while the Trojans are the No. 5 spot – one ahead of UL- in passing offense (237.7).