UL coach Gerry Glasco doesn’t want or expect any Ragin’ Cajuns softball fan to lose a shred of passion for this softball program or its pursuit of a national championship this season.

After all, he’s as focused and driven as any coach I’ve ever seen to achieve a goal.

He’s also very much still a grieving father.

It’s only been a little more than three months since his daughter and assistant coach Geri Ann Glasco was killed in an car crash on Interstate 10.

Those watching Glasco closely after Sunday’s 3-2 win over Coastal Carolina at Lamson Park could probably tell something was different about that game.

At Monday’s weekly news luncheon, UL’s coach revealed his internal struggle as he and his No. 8-ranked Cajuns maneuvered their way to a comeback win with tears in their eyes the day before.

“I thought it was a really hard game, an emotional game on senior day,” Glasco said. “There was sometimes during the day when I was questioning myself, whether I was using good judgment.”

Physically, Glasco isn’t a small man. Sure, he’s got broad shoulders. But try to imagine the weight on those shoulders this season.

Yes, being around an incredibly supportive team and fans has made the healing process a little easier.

But juggling the burdens that go along with satisfying his insatiable appetite to win every game he coaches, while being the husband his grieving wife, Vickie, needs has got to be a challenge of a lifetime for anyone.

That clash of weighty concerns seemed to come together in a perfect storm in Glasco’s mind before, during and especially after Sunday’s game.

“For me, it was a combination of the team and senior day and then personal stuff with me as a father and Geri Ann,” Glasco said. “I was having flashbacks that whole game to Geri Ann’s senior day. I was actually feeling her talk to me, ‘Yeah, this is the right thing to do, Dad. Daddy, it’s OK. We’re going to win.’

“I had never had that happen. The whole game I was hearing her voice and reassuring me that doing the right thing was the right thing.”

For many, handling the unexpected death of a child requires a tunnel-visioned process that often results in seclusion from the outside world for a stretch. As the coach of the nation’s No. 8-ranked softball team, Glasco doesn’t have that luxury.

There’s just so many issues to juggle and people to deal with in his position. The incredible conflict between his personal and professional needs and duties is something Glasco must somehow manage every day of his life.

Even the most well-intentioned UL softball fans may have overlooked that at times this season.

“I wanted (seniors) Kara (Gremillion) and Lexie (Comeaux) and Keeli (Milligan) all up at the top of the order,” Glasco said. “That’s a lot of emotion when you start changing your lineup around, but it was a way to honor those seniors.

“I felt comfortable with our ballclub doing that. When it was 2-2 in the fifth, I was wondering if I made the right move. But then when they won, I felt much better about it.”

Glasco wants to win as badly as anyone, but he also wants to treat his players with all the respect they have earned and deserve.

UL won Sunday eliminating that worry. That’s one struggle, one heartache, he didn’t deserve to endure.

“It was a tough day for me personally and I’m sure it was a tough day for all of our players and our ballclub,” Glasco said.

Certainly, it wasn’t at the same level as their coach and his wife were, but UL’s players continue to grieve as well.

“It’s been really emotional,” Comeaux said reflecting on the impact Geri Ann Glasco’s death has had on her senior season. “Obviously, we lost a huge part of our team. We feel that void every time we step on the field. But I think that’s why we trust each other much, because we went through something so vulnerable and emotional together.”

Certainly Geri Ann Glasco’s influence on the team is still being felt.

“We’ve had an amazing season, and I can’t help but think that Geri Ann has just been right there along side helping us every step of the way,” Comeaux said. “She helped us so much when she was here, and we can all just still feel her here. It’s meant everything to have a season like this for her.”

Like everyone in the program, Comeaux understands the value of Geri Ann’s life far exceeds any softball endeavors.

“I’d do anything to have her here,” she cried.

But something tells her that Geri Ann herself would approve of the passion and sisterhood this year’s Cajuns softball team has displayed all season long in putting together a 46-4 record entering the final weekend of the regular season Thursday through Saturday at UL-Monroe.

“I think she’d be really proud of us,” Comeaux said after the senior day win Sunday. “She meant everything to us. I think she’d be really proud of us. She’d probably be crying too, because she was so invested in us.”