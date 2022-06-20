So far, the UL Ragin’ Cajuns baseball team has only lost two players to the transfer portal that finished the season as viable options - infielder Bobby Lada and left-handed relief pitcher Chipper Menard.
Lada played in 41 games, including 29 starts, but never could get his bat going this season after a respectable .269 with five homers and 24 RBIs two seasons ago. Primarily at second base, Lada batted .228 for the season with two homers and nine RBIs.
He finished off the season by going 2-for-2 off the bench in the Cajuns’ 9-6 loss to Texas A&M at the College Station Regional.
In his two seasons since leaving New Iberia, Menard has been up and down for the Cajuns. As a freshman, he was 1-1 with a save and a 5.06 ERA, striking out 30 batters in 21.1 innings.
This past season, Menard was 5-1 with three saves and a 4.44 ERA, again striking out 30 in 26.1 innings.
The other four players who began the season with the Cajuns, but not part of the active roster at the end to enter the portal are: pitchers Drew Shifflet, Hayden Durke and Bryce Calloway, as well as utility Jack Clark.
Many speculated Shifflet could be UL’s Friday night starter when the season began after transferring from Texas, but it never materialized. He finished the season 2-1 with a 5.82 ERA, allowing 23 hits with 17 strikeouts in 17 innings.
Durke, a product of North Vermilion, struggled with his control throughout his two seasons at UL. In 10 appearances this past season, he was 0-0 with a 6.57 ERA, walking 13 with 12 strikeouts in 12.1 innings.
Calloway only pitched two-thirds of an inning in two appearances, while Clark didn’t get a hit in 10 at-bats in the spring.
It’s not due to the transfer portal, but relief ace Bo Bonds’ availability for the 2023 season is in question after undergoing Tommy John surgery following the season.
According to a team spokesman, however, the surgery was successful and the team is "definitely hopeful that he will pitch at some point in 2023."
UL coach Matt Deggs said Bonds “felt some discomfort” after throwing his final pitch in the 7-6 win over TCU in the College Station Regional on June 3 and the initial suspicions were confirmed.
The sophomore right-hander from Chipola Junior College enjoyed a banner season for UL with a 5-3 record and 3.11 ERA, only allowing 37 hits with 83 strikeouts in 55 innings.
He struck out seven in 4.2 innings in the regional win over TCU after striking out six in 4.2 innings to help beat Georgia Southern in the Sun Belt Tournament finals.
His highlight performance was only allowing three hits and striking out 14 in 5.2 innings of relief in a win over South Alabama on March 25.