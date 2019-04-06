CAJUNS SET EIGHT PR’S AT MCNEESE SPRING TIME CLASSIC
Louisiana produces seven first-place finishes in second meet in Lake Charles
LAKE CHARLES – Tyler Hughes and Damon Guidry each produced a pair of UL’s eight personal-bests as the Ragin’ Cajuns track and field team completed action at the McNeese State Spring Time Classic on Saturday at the Bill and Lena Henning Track and Field Complex.
UL posted seven first-place finishes in the event along with a 1-2-3 performance in the women’s pole vault, along with 1-2 finishes in both the men’s pole vault and men’s shot put.
Hughes claimed the men’s 110-meter hurdles, clocking a personal-best time of 14.17 with Guidry eclipsing his previous best mark (7-0 ¼) in the men’s high jump with a mark of 7-0 ½.
Kyle Baudoin (15-11) and Matthew Standridge (14-7 ¼) finished 1-2 in the men’s pole vault with Shaquille Singuineau (52-9 ½) and Zach Lewis (50-9 ½) placing 1-2 overall in the men’s shot put.
Freshman Obdarius Ware posted a personal-best in the men’s long jump, posting a top-mark of 24-8 ½. Freshman John Joseph finished fifth overall (23-2 ¾) in the event for the Ragin’ Cajuns with Rylan Theyard finishing third overall in the men’s triple jump (45-10).
Tyrell Hargrove posted a personal-best in the men’s 800-meters to finish second overall for UL (1:56.64) with Terroll Jolla finishing third overall in the men’s 100-meters after crossing the finish line in 10.58.
Frankie Griffin posted a first-place finish (5-8 ½) in the women’s high jump for UL while Alexa Johnson led a 1-2-3 finish in the women’s pole vault. The senior cleared the bar at 11-11 ¾ to claim the title with Reagann Leleux (11-7 ¾) and Kimmie Rushford (11-7 ¾) finishing in second and third.
Maliya Crouch posted a personal-best in the women’s discus for the Ragin’ Cajuns, as her mark of 138-0 ¾ earned her a second-place performance. Jayla Stevenson-Collins placed third overall for UL in the women’s hammer throw with a personal-best toss of 147-6 ½ while MacKenzie Marze placed second overall in the women’s javelin (128-6).
UL added a pair of personal-bests in women’s running events as Erica Stewart bested her previous top mark in the 200-meters (25.42) by .01 seconds after finishing fourth overall in 25.41.
Freshman India Brown earned a third-place finish for UL in the 400-meters with a personal-best time of 58.28, with Hailey Hesterman (19:50.98), Ally McCulley (19:58.46) and Teresa Bruning (19:58.91) helping the Ragin’ Cajuns to a 2-3-4 finish in the women’s 5,000-meter run.
UL will return to action on Saturday (April 13) when it hosts the Cole-Lancon Conference Challenge at the Ragin’ Cajuns Soccer/Track Complex.