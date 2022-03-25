The UL Ragin’ Cajuns took the first step toward the desired home sweep of UTA on Friday with a 9-1 run-rule win in game one at Lamson Park.
The Cajuns improved to 18-8 and 5-2 with the win, while the Mavs’ five-game winning streak ended to drop to 10-13 and 3-4.
Offensively, UL got two runs in the third and four in the fifth to give starting pitcher Sam Landry plenty of run support.
Perhaps the brightest spot at the plate was Ari Quinones, who was 2-for-2 with a hit batman and two RBIs on the day.
Her double drove home a run in the third, just ahead of Stormy Kotzelnick’s RBI double.
Frankie Izard got the fifth inning going with a pinch-hit, leadoff double and quickly scored on Quinones’ RBI single.
Maddie Hayden late scored on a passed ball, before Kotzelnick scored on the back half of a double steal.
Sophie Piskos added an RBI single to carry a 6-0 lead into the sixth.
That rally was enough to pull Landry at 72 pitches. That was enough to push her to 8-2 on the season after allowing no runs on four hits, one walk and striking out eight in five innings.
Meghan Schorman pitched the final inning to finish things out.
Her job was made easier with two insurance runs in the sixth when Kayla Falterman doubled and Melissa Mayeux’s two-run home run for an 8-1 lead.
Piskos ended the game with a bases-loaded sacrifice fly to utilize the run rule.