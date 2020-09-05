It’s not like Patrick Toney was a new face to the UL Ragin’ Cajuns’ defensive unit.

After all, the former assistant coach at UTSA, Southeastern and Sam Houston State joined coach Billy Napier’s staff in Lafayette prior to the 2018 season.

But a huge change would be part of Toney’s ascension to the defensive coordinator for the Cajuns.

Exactly one week after the Poway, Calif., native was announced as Napier’s new defensive chief, the coronavirus shutdown hit college athletics.

“I don’t think anyone’s taken over a coordinator job in a pandemic before, right?” Toney said. “So there’s been some learning on the fly. But fortunately, we have a great staff here with a lot of guys to lean on.”

In short order, Toney could tell how committed his defensive troops were, having to largely work on their own without direct coach supervision during the state's social-distancing demands.

“I’m proud of our players, our team, our coaches,” said Toney, whose first game at defensive coordinator will at 11 a.m. Saturday at No. 23-ranked Iowa State on ESPN. “Courage is starting a journey without any guarantee of the destination. That’s kind of the situation that we’ve been in the last couple of months. It’s taken some courage to continue the work ethic and preparation necessary to play winning football. Our players have bought into that and showed up for every challenge.”

Redshirt junior linebacker Jourdan Quibodeaux, for one, was elated to hear Toney was the choice to replace Ron Roberts, who took over the Baylor coordinator position during the offseason.

“It’s been really helpful,” Quibodeaux said. “I feel like that was relief that everybody felt when the whole transition with coach Roberts leaving. Us learning that coach Toney would be our DC was refreshing to me, because just the way he’s coached the way that I knew him before he was our DC until now, I had 100 percent faith that he was ready.”

Apparently, Toney took advantage of the extra down time during the unconventional offseason by hammering home the mental side of the game to his defenders.

“Every week, they push us to know it and they also will take the time to make sure we know it,” said Quibodeaux, who suggested the defense likely went over the new install 40 times. “They put us in situations where there’s not a question if we know it, because they’ll be able to see it on film.

“I feel like coach Toney has this defense in a great place for everyone to perform at a high level.”

And once the defense hit the practice field, junior cornerback Eric Garror noticed a difference in Toney’s style.

“It seems like it’s different in practice,” Garror said. “Coach Toney is very competitive. That’s just like me – I’m very competitive. I don’t like to lose. It’s like he’s competing with coach Napier, and I like that. We just play well for him.”

Toney actually introduced the emphasis during his introductory media days press conference.

Essentially, it’s about a heightened emphasis on winning one-on-one battles.

“Whenever in practice, they put us in situations where there’s a lot of one-on-ones,” Quibodeaux said. “His saying, it’s your ‘Junction Point’. No matter if in practice or a game, there’s going to be some time when there’s going to be a one-on-one where you have to win. That’s been the focal point and I think what’s going to set us apart from a lot of teams this season is that we focus on our one-on-one, not only in practice but in a game.”

Toney’s media days comments centered around increasing the unit’s pass rush simply by winning more of those one-on-one confrontations.

“It’s an 11-person sport, but at some point in the play, there’s going to be a one-on-one that we have to win,” Quibodeaux said. “That’s what they’ve been pushing. We watch it on film as a team, as a position group, every day. We’ve really been tuned to winning one-on-ones and it’s benefiting the team.”

That strategy flows right into the other huge goal espoused by Toney from day one – situational football.

“Getting our football intelligence a little bit higher,” Toney declared. “We’ve got a group of players that played a good amount of snaps. They’re not having to learn what to do in this call. They know that, so what’s the next step?

“Let’s get better at knowing what the offense is doing, let’s get better at understanding the situations, the down and distance, the position, the time on the clock.”

So theoretically, all the extra mental reps during the offseason that likely produced plenty of eye-rolling by his players should pay off in the long run.

“If we play better situational football, we’ll win more games,” Toney said. “If we play better in the red zone and stop one more score, that’ll help us. If we get off the field one more time on third down, that’ll help us. So the big focus for me is improving situational football.”

In other words, despite the unprecedented offseason routine due to COVID-19, don’t think Toney isn’t still appreciative of his chance to lead.

“I’m thankful coach Napier gave me the opportunity,” he said. “It’s something I’ve worked my whole career for.”