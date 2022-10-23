No, UL’s defense wasn’t thrilled with certain portions of the Cajuns’ 38-18 win over Arkansas State on Saturday.
The sore spot was out of the blue giving up 118 yards passing on three completions over two drives in the second quarter.
“The thing I love about them is on the sideline, when you give up nine points … they felt like they played terrible,” UL coach Michael Desormeaux said. “I think that’s the mindset that they have. I think if you want to be great on defense, you have to have that mindset that you don’t want to give up anything.”
There was one figure that was tough to argue with, though. Arkansas State’s offense was 0-for-11 on third down.
“I don’t know if I’ve ever been around that before, truthfully,” Desormeaux said.
“That was real exciting,” said linebacker Jourdan Quibodeaux, who again led UL in tackles with eight with half a sack.
“Starting off the week, not looking ahead but coming out of last week that was a big confidence game for the whole team – but this week. We had to put a good product on film and we put an emphasis on that at the beginning of the week and it paid off for us.”
Part of it was the Red Wolves having to start their backup quarterback AJ Mayer instead of starter James Blackman. The other part was UL’s defense was prepared for Mayer.
“We knew that he might be iffy for the game,” Quibodeaux said. “We had some film on the other quarterback. We knew that they kind of put him in to run the ball, so we were heads up for that and we really prepared for that. We put emphasis on that during the week in practice just in case and I think that was a benefit to the defense.”
Big fourth-down play
The game was 10-9 at the half late in the second quarter. UL had wasted great field position a few drives and the Red Wolves were gaining some momentum.
The Cajuns had it fourth-and-6 from the ASU 45.
Desormeaux didn’t hesitate to go for it.
“I had decided that I was going to go for it before and then we got a penalty,” he explained. “Certainly if he (ASU coach Butch Jones) accepted it, we were going to try on third down to get it. Whenever he declined it, I had already made up my mind that we were going to go for it.”
As for the actual play call, that was easy. It was the same one UL would have run if it was third down.
“That play, all week it was one of our favorite third-down plays,” Desormeaux said of Jacob Bernard’s 45-yard TD catch. “It was in the right range and it was one that Ben (Wooldridge) really liked a lot too.
“I felt really good about the play and Jacob did a good job on the route. Ben read it exactly the way he’s supposed to … one, two, Jake’s third in the progression, and he’s right where he’s supposed to be. Certainly the finish was unbelievable.”
Run game better
While Wooldridge’s five touchdown passes and wide receivers Dontae Fleming and Bernard establishing new career highs fittingly stole the show, another huge part of UL’s win was the running game’s progress.
The Cajuns ran for 206 yards without starter Chris Smith available.
Four backs collected between 58 and 48 yards, including true freshman Zylan Perry’s 48 yards in his first action of the season.
“We had some second-and-10 conversions on run plays,” Desormeaux said. “That’s tremendous. That changes the game when you can do that. It gives you an edge when you can run the ball that effectively.”
Blowout was needed
And perhaps the best aspect of Saturday’s win moving forward was being able to rest most of the starters in the fourth quarter with a Thursday game at Southern Miss coming quickly.
“It’s always good to get young guys in and we always want to, especially with a five-day turnaround,” Desormeaux said.