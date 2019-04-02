When you’re record is 29-4 overall, 12-0 in conference play and national ranking is No. 10, of course there’s an extra sense of anxiety for the next game to be played.

Winning is fun.

But if you add the fact there’s still a few things to get cleared up, it only heightens the anticipation.

That’s the situation UL softball coach Gerry Glasco as his Ragin’ Cajuns travel to meet McNeese State at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Cowgirl Diamond in Lake Charles.

“I’m excited just be back in Louisiana,” Glasco said. “We’ll have a good crowd at McNeese. I remember going there last year. It was really a good fan base there with a lot of support there for them and us. It was a really good regional game that brings a lot of excitement.

“I look forward to going back to that and I can’t wait to get back to Lamson on the weekend with our fans. I think our kids need to be back out there in front of our fans.”

And Glasco may have cleverly skipped right on pass the revenge factor after losing to McNeese State 5-4 in 11 innings back on March 20, but the revenge factor also likely adds to the eagerness of Wednesday’s game.

Another issue that could be addressed again in this game is the development of a No. 2 pitcher. Carrie Boswell delivered 6.2 quality innings in Saturday’s win at Georgia Southern to improve to 6-0 on the season with a 2.41 ERA.

“I’m really tickled with Carrie right now,” Glasco said. “I think her and coach (Mike) Roberts are getting better each other. They’re learning how to call. I think coach Roberts is getting a feel for her and more so Carrie getting a feel for coach Roberts. She’s starting to understand what he’s saying by living at the knees and really working the bottom of the strike zone. She got a lot of what should have been easy ground ball outs for us.

In her last seven outings since a rough one at Oklahoma, Boswell is 3-0 with a 1.58 ERA in 17.2 innings, allowing 16 hits, five walks and striking out six.

“Her velocity is going back up to where it was last year,” Glasco said. “Her change-up has dramatically improved this year. Her mental game is way better this year. I’m elated where Carrie is and I think she’ll be able to give us some quality innings down the stretch here.”

The other area Glasco is still playing with, as always, is the batting order.

“I keep jumping it around and making it hard on everybody,” Glasco said. “I keep looking for something maybe a little bit better. I love to play with the lineup. I love to move hot hitters to the front and cold hitters down, take pressure off cold hitters and maybe minimize the number of at-bats they get. And hitters that get hot, I like to maximize their number of at-bats.

“Kara (Gremillion) is really getting hot now. I’d like to get her back up. Keeli (Milligan) had a really good game Sunday – 2-for-2 – I’d like to move her back up. (Alissa) Dalton’s red hot right now. I’ll probably leave her alone as long as she stays red hot.”

In some ways, Glasco’s constant tweaks of his hitting lineup have almost become the game behind the actual game on the field. But he suggests it may end at some point.

“We’ll keep playing with it a little bit,” he said. “Somewhere about maybe two weekends before the conference tournament, I’d like to lock in and go with what will be my postseason lineup in a perfect world.”

UL at McNeese State

Game: 6 p.m., Wednesday, Cowgirl Diamond in Lake Charles.

Radio: KROF 960 AM.

Records: UL 29-4, 12-0; MSU 17-20, 8-4.

Notes: Since last meeting, MSU is 4-3 with the most runs scored being five in 5-2 win over Northwestern State and most runs allowed being five in 5-4 loss to Houston Baptist. Ironically, MSU beat UL 5-4 in 11 innings on March 20.

UL Hitting: .347, 253 runs, 47 HRs, 109 SBs.

MSU Hitting: .246, 122 runs, 11 HRs, 81 SBs.

UL Pitching: 1.63 ERA, 210.1 IP, 130 H, 55 BB, 214 K, .173, OBA.

MSU Pitching: 2.64 ERA, 264.2 IP, 242 H, 77 BB, 152 K, .238 OBA.