Southern Miss belted three home runs en route to an 8-run inning that helped the Golden Eagles defeat UL 13-4 on Friday night in Hattiesburg, Mississippi.

That's what the box score will tell you. The context around those home runs tells a bit more, however.

Southern Miss came into the second inning leading 2-1.

The inning started smoothly for the Cajuns, with pitcher Hayden Durke retiring the first two Southern Miss batters he faced. But the situation devolved for UL from there.

Southern Miss batters Dustin Dickerson and Gabe Montenegro both singled. Reed Trimble was then walked to load the bases, and Dickerson then came in on a subsequent walk.

Christopher Sargent then cleared the bases with a grand slam to extend Southern Miss' lead to 7-1. Reece Ewing followed immediately with a home run.

And here's where things become interesting.

After the back-to-back home runs, Durke threw high and tight to the next batter, striking Will McGillis in the helmet.

The pitch prompted jeers from the Southern Miss dugout.

McGillis went down the line to first and then stole second. Then Southern Miss batter DJ Lynch blistered the third home run of the inning for the Eagles, flipping his bat demonstratively into the air and then taking his time to trotting around the bases.

After giving up back to back HRs Louisiana hit next batter in the head. Then the HR occured. https://t.co/2QGc9ZeXBP pic.twitter.com/M3WpVfOeoH — 11Point7: The College Baseball Podcast 🎙 (@11point7) March 13, 2021

Lynch's blast put the Eagles up 10-1. Durke was then pulled by UL coach Matt Deggs and the following Southern Miss batter flied out to end the frame.

Each team would later tack on three runs to their tally, giving Southern Miss the win.

UL's softball weekend series postponed due to COVID issues The No. 14-ranked UL Ragin' Cajuns softball team's scheduled Sun Belt opener against Georgia Southern has been postponed because of COVID-19 i…