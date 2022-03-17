For the first time this season, it’s safe to say UL’s bats are on fire.
Even better, it’s happening at the right time with Sun Belt Conference play beginning at 6 p.m. Friday at Troy, followed by 3 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday in Alabama.
In Wednesday’s 10-8 road at McNeese, the Cajuns (now 9-7) got 17 hits for the second straight game with the first one being a 10-1 win over Houston on Sunday.
Heath Hood continued his hot streak with three more hits to get to .341 overall with two homers and 10 RBIs.
Connor Kimple (.314, 4 HRs, 16 RBIs) drove in three with an inside-the-park homer, while Julian Brock and Will Veillon also had three hits.
“It was great to see how our guys play up to our potential,” UL coach Matt Deggs said.
While offense remains a day-to-day prospect, the recent hot hitting now leaves the bullpen as the Cajuns’ top concern as conference play begins.
The weekend plan is for Tommy Ray (1-1, 6.32 ERA, 15.2 IP, 17 K) to start Friday and Jeff Wilson (1-0, 2.95, 21.1 IP, 23 K) to go Sunday.
Saturday’s starter will likely be determined by bullpen usage.
The tricky part for UL’s staff these days is two of its best bullpen arms – Brandon Talley and Bo Bonds – are also two of the top candidates to start Saturday.
“I liked Bo Saturday because he has a pitch that goes down,” Deggs said, “and you saw that (Sunday) from Wilson.”
Talley (0-1, 1 save, 3.71 ERA, 17 IP, 21 K) finished last season as a closer, but UL may not have that luxury this season.
“I don’t know,” Deggs said. “He’s pretty valuable as a utility guy right now. If he doesn’t pitch on Friday (vs. Houston), we may not win that game.”
Jacob Schultz is the other reliable option late in games. He’s 1-0 with three saves, allowing 11 hits and three walks with 19 strikeouts in 14 innings.
“You know what you’re going to get from him (Talley) and you know what you’re going to get from Schultz,” Deggs said. “But there’s only one Schultz and there’s only one Talley.
“Do you want Bonds twice or once, or Talley twice or once? I think Bonds is probably the guy that’s more apt to be able to do that twice. That’s just me.”
Offensively, Troy is led by Jesse Hall (.333, 13 RBIs) and Easton Kirk (.317, 2 HRs, 10 RBIs). As a team, the Trojans are hitting .275 with 108 runs, 36 doubles, two triples, eight homers and 23 stolen bases.
Troy is 11-5 with losses to Alabama and Auburn and a sweep of Indiana, which won big over UL in the Round Rock Classic.