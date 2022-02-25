It was already established, so UL freshman pitcher Sam Landry wasn’t really concerned.
So as Landry began to hint at throwing a no-hitter, she knew she wasn’t coming out like UL coach Gerry Glasco did in her first attempt on the opening weekend to keep her pitch count down.
With a clear mind, Landry completed it as planned to cap a 10-0 run-rule win over St. Thomas in five innings Friday at the Youngsville Sports Complex.
“I actually do not typically do good in cold weather, but I felt like today, I just needed to push through it,” Landry said of pitching in cold, windy weather. “It’s been cold recently, so I’ve been practicing in the cold and kind of gotten used to it.”
In addition to not allowing a hit, the right-hander walked two and struck out 11.
“I feel like I didn’t have my screwball as good as I normally do,” Landry said. “Coincidentally, I feel like my rise had the best spin I’ve had in a few weeks.”
Offensively, UL scored two runs in first inning behind Raina O’Neal’s RBI single and then two more in the second behind O’Neal’s RBI double.
For the game, O’Neal finished 3-for-4 with two RBIs. Her second double ignited a four-run fourth that included two bases-loaded walks and a two-run single by Samantha Graeter.
The Cajuns improved to 8-1 with the win after a scary 3-2 win in innings over Eastern Illinois in Friday’s first game.
After the Cajuns scored an unearned run when Maddie Hayden scored on a wild pitch in the first, Eastern Illinois tied the game in the fifth when Megan Burton's double scored Morgan Lewis. The run was charged to UL starter Kandra Lamb, who allowed one run on two hits with three walks and seven strikeouts in 4⅓ innings.
Reliever Meghan Schorman avoided further damage in that inning. She also escaped in the seventh with a runner on third and one out, then negotiated a two-on-with-one-out jam in the eighth.
Eastern Illinois took the lead in the ninth when a two-out fielding error allowed an unearned run to score.
But Laney Credeur drove in a run with a single to center in the bottom of the ninth, and Jenna Kean's infield bunt single was followed by an error to chase home the winning run for the Cajuns.
“I really liked how they competed at the very end,” Glasco said. “The kids had their backs against the wall and they responded.
“Laney can really hit. She’s a phenomenal freshman hitter. We’ve got to win this thing, so if gets a hit, we’re going to win.”
Schorman got the win, allowing two earned runs on two hits with two walks and five strikeouts in 4⅔ innings.
“I thought Kandra was throwing great,” Glasco said. “I wanted to make that move because I wanted her to get back in the circle … fall off the bike, get back on the bike. I didn’t anticipate her having to throw that many innings.”
The Cajuns played both games without starting catcher Sophie Piskos with an undisclosed injury.
Instead, Melissa Mayeux came through with flying colors. She threw out a baserunner in the first game and was 2-for-3 with an RBI in the nightcap.
“I thought Melissa did great,” Glasco said. “I didn’t even notice it. I thought she was awesome. We’ve been looking for a way to get her in.
“This is really a challenge for the team and good opportunity for Melissa to get in and really help our ball club, because she’s a really competitive kid who loves the game.”