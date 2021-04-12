TROY, Ala. – The Sun Belt Conference standings underwent quite a facelift over the weekend, and as usual, it was the UL Ragin’ Cajuns rising to the top again.
The No. 14-ranked Ragin’ Cajuns made it 17 straight wins Monday with a dominating 10-2 run-rule road win over Troy to wrap up the weekend sweep.
The Cajuns are now 32-6 overall and 14-1 in league play, while Troy dropped to 26-9 overall and 10-3 in Sun Belt play.
Moreover, the win earned UL a 10-0 road trip after the Cajuns had already secured the program’s 61st straight Sun Belt series win – dating back to March of 2013.
When the weekend began, both Troy and Texas State were undefeated in league play with the Cajuns right behind them with one loss.
While UL swept Troy, South Alabama went on the road and swept No. 25-ranked Texas State to vault UL into sole possession of first place in the Sun Belt standings.
Texas State begins a three-game series against UL at Lamson Park on Friday.
Summer Ellyson was the winning pitcher in Monday’s win to run her season record to 12-4. In five innings, Ellyson allowed two runs on four hits, one walk and struck out three. Kandra Lamb pitched a perfect sixth with one strikeout to secure the run-rule victory.
At the plate, the Cajuns struck quickly with four runs in the first inning and never looked back.
Julie Rawls got the scoring under way with an RBI single, but that was quickly followed by RBI doubles from Justice Milz and Kaitlyn Alderink. Karly Heath added an RBI single for the four-run cushion.
Rawls finished the game 3-for-4 with a double and three RBIs, followed by Milz at 2-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI. Alderink was 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI, while Heath was 2-for-2 with the RBI double.
Bailey Curry also continued her hot stretch of late by going 1-for-2 with three RBIs.
Curry’s sacrifice fly accounted for the run in the fourth, but the five-run sixth led to the game ending sooner than expected.
Curry had a two-run single in that frame, followed by a Ciara Bryan RBI single and a two-run single from Rawls.