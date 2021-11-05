The offense hadn’t finished anything all night.
Even worse, suddenly the No. 24-ranked UL Ragin’ Cajuns were trailing by double figures for the first time since the season-opening loss at Texas.
So coach Billy Napier wasn’t in the mood for a field goal, even facing an uphill third-and-18 situation from the Georgia State 27.
Staying true to his aggressive nature, the Cajuns hit sophomore wide receiver Peter LeBlanc for two straight passes to get in the end zone for the first time and spark a second-half rally for a 21-17 victory over the Panthers on Thursday at Cajun Field.
“The biggest play was the third-down call before the fourth-down call to get it to fourth down-and-four,” Napier said. “We hit the comeback outside to Pete – great throw, great route – to get it into position where it was a manageable number to go for.
“I thought that was one of the plays of the game. And on fourth-and-four there, we’re going to go for it. A touchdown is so much more valuable at that point in the game.”
Not only did the come-from-behind win improve the Cajuns to 8-1 overall and 6-0 in league play, but it locked up a spot in the Sun Belt championship game Dec. 4 as Sun Belt West champions.
“I think that drive definitely was huge for us (Thursday),” LeBlanc said. “Without that, I don’t think we get more momentum and I don’t think we win.”
That certainly seemed true.
Trailing 3-0 at the half due to UL’s offense passing on short field goal attempts and turning it over on downs twice inside the Panthers’ 10 in the first half, Georgia State surged to a 10-0 lead with 8:46 left in the third quarter when an Antavious Lane interception set up a 37-yard touchdown pass to tight end Roger Carter.
“It was time,” Napier said. “ I felt like really at that point, the defense continued to give us the ball back. Just overall, it was time to go put it together. We’ve got to go execute better.”
To do so, the Cajuns went to LeBlanc … again and again and again.
An 18-yard completion to the former Catholic High of New Iberia star ignited the drive that hit a big obstacle when a holding call on UL nullified a 14-yard run to the Panthers’ 3 and presented the Cajuns with a third-and-18 from the 27.
Instead of wilting, though, quarterback Levi Lewis hit LeBlanc for 14 yards to get closer and then 13 more yards for the touchdown.
“Those plays weren’t designed for me,” LeBlanc said. “It’s just the read ended up being to me and I capitalized when I could.
“Our O-line did great that job, Levi (Lewis) did great that drive and we got the touchdown.”
LeBlanc finished the night with nine receptions for 118 yards and that critical touchdown.
“No sir, I don’t think I really expected to be a main target tonight,” LeBlanc said. “It kind of just fell into place, the plays that I was running the route, the read was to me, so I tried to capitalize as much as possible on that. It just kind of fell into my hands tonight I guess.”
Only that only cut Georgia State’s lead to 10-7 with 2:49 left in the third. There was still plenty of work to do.
That’s where the defense stepped up big. On the ensuing drive, A.J. Riley got a sack and then a pressure into an incomplete pass. Then on third down, Zi’Yon Hill and Andre Jones combined for another sack to force a punt.
“I wouldn’t really say it was all about me,” Riley said. “For one, coach had us in the right call and for two, my teammates did their jobs and I won my one-on-one and I got my sacks. But other players were in the backfield too when I got my sacks were racing to get to the backfield and I just so happened to beat them.
“We were in the right call. They hit the right gaps, did the right thing and read the right keys and the play just so happened to work out for me.”
Meanwhile, UL’s offense rode the momentum of that first touchdown drive with a six-play, 50-yarder in 2:24, ending with a 3-yard Montrell Johnson touchdown run to take the lead at 14-10 with 13:11 left to play.
“Overall, a lot of poise, lot of morale, togetherness, chemistry,” Napier said. “I just can’t compliment it enough. We made really good adjustments and certainly got some critical stops when it mattered the most.”
Georgia State also kept battling, eliminating UL’s pass rush by running it all 15 times on the next drive for a 75-yard touchdown drive in 7:46 to retake the lead at 17-14 with 5:25 left.
Only the Cajuns’ offense was now on fire, easily driving 71 yards on eight plays in 2:49 to get a 13-yard touchdown run from Johnson to regain the lead at 21-17.
After a slow start to the running game, the Cajuns managed 143 yards behind Johnson’s 98 on 17 carries.
Fittingly, UL’s defense delivered the finishing blow when cornerback Eric Garror break up a pass on fourth-and-10 with 1:25 left to play.
“We’re an old defense, so we’ve been playing together for a while,” Riley contended. “We want to be in those type of situations. We want to be pressured, because we know at the end of the day that we rely on our skills. We don’t rely on anything else.
“We’ve been training since January for that play right there. We can rely on our training and that’s why we came through on that play.”