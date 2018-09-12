So, Anthony Davis is hiring a new agent.
In the present, that statement is meaningless. But, for those with speculative minds and inquisitive thoughts, it triggers consternation.
The news trickled out of ESPN early Saturday, inciting more questions than answers in its delivery. Not only did the Pelicans’ superstar fire longtime agent Thad Fouchon (a New Orleans native himself) for undisclosed reasons, but the LeBron James-centric Klutch Sports is the reported front-runner to win AD’s services.
Those two nuggets of information provided an ink-blot test for fans and media alike, as the scale of reactions to Davis’ change in representation vacillated from nuclear bombshell to throwaway one-liner.
Of course, the everlasting importance of this development is entirely unknown right now.
It could be the 232nd footnote on Davis’ Wikipedia page, or the first concrete step of the timeline detailing how Davis bolted New Orleans to join a superteam, where he re-wrote the NBA’s record books.
It’s simply impossible to know right now.
But the feeling of impending doom was palpable among some Pelicans’ fans, many of whom recall Chris Paul’s agency flip a year before demanding an exit from New Orleans in 2011. In retrospect, the representation switch proved to be an opening salvo to the most painful saga in team history, forcing the franchise to completely recalibrate in its wake.
And some notable media members lunged at the opportunity to point out the long-term possibilities of Davis’ similar change. Take this tweet fired off by Bill Simmons, founder of The Ringer and prominent NBA voice:
“If AD is going to Klutch (and it seems like he is), the Lakers should just start selling AD jerseys right now.”
It’s emblematic of the conversation to come. So, prepare thyself, Louisiana.
As the offseason approaches, the takes are going to come in hot. They’ll overwhelmingly originate from outside of this region, and they’re going to advise Davis to spurn the Pelicans’ upcoming supermax contract extension offer, worth nearly $230 million, so he can position himself into a big-market franchise with championship pedigree.
Davis will hear the noise. It’s inescapable.
He admitted as much last summer when the kids at his summer camp bluntly asked if he was leaving them to go to play for Boston.
“Y’all hear that stuff?,” he responded.
Yes. The churning intrigue around the league’s most desirable big man is never going to cease until he’s hoisting an O’Brien trophy, and blips like an agent change serve as a shooting star, grabbing the attention of those fascinated about where he could be headed next.
The curiosity is reasonable. More than half of the 15 players to earn a 2018 All-NBA nod, changed teams at some point in their career.
It’s a fact of life in the NBA. Franchise players are flipped around with astounding frequency, including James and Kevin Durant, who bolted from title-contending teams in free agency within the past three years.
But the Pelicans, per a variety of sources, don’t seem particularly concerned about Davis exchanging agents, regardless who he hires. And they shouldn’t be.
The franchise’s objectives to retain Davis remain the same, even if LeBron and Magic Johnson were representing him themselves. The microscope may peer a little deeper, but the Pelicans’ job is to build a roster around Davis capable of competing at the highest level, while putting him in a system equipped to fully capitalize upon his superhuman skills.
They took a critical identity-finding step last season, unleashing the league’s fastest tempo to rattle off a 20-8 finishing kick and sweep through the first round of the playoffs. If Davis can replicate his gaudy second-half stats (averaging 31 points, 12.1 rebounds, 3.4 blocks and 2.1 steals), he’ll be the overwhelming favorite to earn his first Most Valuable Player award next summer.
But, the pressure is undoubtedly ratcheted up with the supermax decision looming ahead.
Yet, the Pelicans have two distinct items in their favor.
They’ll be able to offer Davis more money than any other team, thanks to the NBA’s designated player option which helped keep James Harden, Stephen Curry, Russell Westbrook and John Wall in their current locales. And they’ll have Davis’ ear every day for the next seven months, with an opportunity to continually sell him on their vision, which rival executives can’t access, regardless of representation.
Will it be enough? Who knows?
Perhaps we’ll all look back at last Saturday and point to it as the day this franchise never recovered from. Or, Davis inks a record-shattering contract in 11 months and it disappears into the ether.
But the Pelicans can’t sit back and wait for a decision.
The franchise needs to succeed, and in a big way. They need to follow their massive leap forward by taking another positive step, even it requires paying the luxury tax or making an impactful move at the trade deadline, to show Davis he can play on the grandest stages with New Orleans stitched across his chest.
Considering the current state of the NBA, and the super team lording over the league in Golden State, the true objective of this Pelicans’ season isn’t to win a championship but to prove to Davis he one day could.
For the next year, retaining AD should be the guiding focus of the franchise. News bulletins like Saturday’s only illuminate it.