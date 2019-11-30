The venue was different and many of the circumstances were as well.
But the UL-ULM rivalry rarely ever disappoints.
For the second straight season, the Warhawks missed a field goal at the buzzer that would have potentially got them into a bowl. Last year, it was Craig Ford missing a 36-yarder wide right on the game’s last play to lose 31-28.
On Saturday at Cajun Field, Jared Porter yanked a 35-yard field goal wide left to allowed the UL Ragin’ Cajuns to survive a huge scare from arch-rival ULM 31-30 to end their season at 5-7.
For the Cajuns, the miss secured the first 10-win season in school history.
The Warhawks, who finished 5-7, had driven 57 yards to reach the UL 18 in 10 plays before the missed field goal.
That came after the Cajuns drove 62 yards on 15 plays in 6:35 to take the 31-30 lead on a 28-yard field goal by Stevie Artigue with 1:21 left to play. That drive was kept alive by a clutch 14-yard run by Levi Lewis on fourth down to keep the drive alive.
Lewis finished the game 15-of-23 passing for 270 yards and three touchdowns, while also running it six times for 15 yards.
The Cajuns finished with 20 first downs, 252 yards rushing and 270 passing. ULM had 25 first downs, 240 rushing and 330 passing. It was the most yard UL’s defense allowed all season long.
There was a lot of good and a lot of not so good for the Cajuns in the first half.
Raymond Calais rushed for 107 yards and a touchdown, while Elijah Mitchell eclipsed 1,000 yards for the season after getting 102 on 19 carries.
ULM’s Josh Johnson rushed for 109 yards. Quarterback Caleb Evans threw for 330 yards and two scores and rushed for 77 and a score on 14 carries.
It sure started out good with UL’s offense scoring on its first possession for the fourth straight game to take a quick 7-0 lead.
The drive was set up by Bralen Trahan’s 54-yard interception return to the ULM 40. Three plays later, Levi Lewis hit Jamal Bell for a 36-yard touchdown pass at 10:02 of the first quarter.
The Cajuns’ next two possessions ended with punts, though, and during that span, the Warhawks scratched for the first time. It was a seven-play, 62-yard drive in 3:17. Quarterback Caleb Evans did the honors with a 19-yard scoring run left the left side with 3:03 left in the opening period.
ULM’s next possession ended with a 72-yard punt downed at the 1. Instead of that being a negative, the Cajuns promptly marched 99 yards on seven plays in 4:03 to regain the lead at 14-7 with 10:41 left until intermission.
It was the Cajuns’ third drive of over 90 yards this season. It began with a 26-yard connection with Peter LeBlanc and ended with a 42-yard TD pass to Ja’Marcus Bradley.
Two drives later, ULM responded with a four-play, 80-yard drive in 1:34 – getting a 47-yard TD pass from Evans to Josh Pederson to knot it at 14-14 with 2:24 left.
UL’s chances of answering with another score of its own appeared to be doomed after a three-and-out, but the defense forced a punt to allow the Cajuns to regain possession with 39 seconds left.
That was all speedy senior Raymond Calais needed, however, breaking loose on a 83-yard touchdown run for a 21-14 lead with 28 seconds left until halftime.
It was Calais’ longest run from scrimmage since a school-record 92-yard TD run against Georgia State last season.
That big run allowed UL to get to 149 yards in the first half.
On the bad side, the Cajuns were penalized five times for 55 yards, and didn’t convert on any of their five opportunities on third down. ULM’s offense made good on three of eight tries on third down.
Lewis, though, had a nice first half at 9-of-11 passing for 163 yards with two touchdowns. That gave Lewis 19 touchdowns on the season, which ties him for fifth in school history with Terrance Broadway with a half left to play.
It didn’t take Lewis very long to enter into a four-way tie for second with 20 TD passes with a 2-yard touchdown pass to LeBlanc for a 28-21 lead with 5:34 left in the third.
That came three plays later a 74-yard completion to Bradley, which was the both the longest completion of Lewis’ career and longest reception for Bradley.
That was necessary to take the lead because UL’s secondary was beaten badly again – this time on a 40-yard TD pass to Jonathan Hodoh.
.