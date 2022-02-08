The UL women’s basketball team is facing quite possibly its toughest road challenge of the season with the Texas swing.
It starts at 7 p.m. Thursday against Texas State in San Marcos and concludes Saturday with a 2 p.m. meeting at first-place UTA in Arlington.
“Those two games are going to be really tough on our defense,” UL coach Garry Brodhead said. “Can we slow them down? We feel we can score, but can we slow them down and keep the score down a little bit?”
The Cajuns enter the weekend tied for fourth in the Sun Belt standings, but still just one back in the loss column from first-place clubs UTA (14-5, 8-2) and Troy (17-7, 8-2).
Texas State currently in sixth place at 11-11, 6-4.
Brodhead’s first concern is his young team proving that its road tested. COVID-19 canceled UL’s Arkansas road swing earlier this season and the Coastal Carolina road game was canceled as well after losing at App State.
“With a younger team, I don’t know how prepared we really are,” Brodhead admitted. “It doesn’t seem like we’ve been on the road that much this year.
“This is tough travel right here. We didn’t have to go the Georgia schools this year, so the travel was less. We don’t know how prepared we are. Can we get on the road and get some wins? It’s a lot tougher than people think.”
Texas State is led by one of the league’s best in Da’Nasia Hood.
“She’s a post player shooting the 3 at a high level,” Brodhead said. “They’ve got what I call the big three. The point guard Kennedy (Taylor) is really good. And them (Lauryn) Thompson inside, When they’re really going and playing together, they’re pretty tough.”
The other big competition for UL’s Ty’Reona Doucet for Sun Belt MVP honors is UTA’s Starr Jacobs (21.2 pts, 5.8 rebs). Doucet has registered double-doubles in her last six games, while Jacobs scored 24 points in the first meeting.
In the first round, UL beat Texas State 78-72, but lost to UTA 62-60.
“They’ve got size, they can shoot it, they defend well,” Brodhead said. “They’ve got all seniors too. They’ve got a lot of experience. They remind me of us last year with the wingspan they have. They score 88 (Saturday) against App State. That’s a pretty good win for them.
“I think it’s just a complete team. They’ve got it from all angles, so you have to guard all five of them. To me, they look like the most complete team.”
Brodhead is hoping his team’s progress on defense will pay off this weekend.
“What I like about the defense is they’re starting to be able to adjust to a change that we might need to make,” he said. “We do a lot of repetition in practice on maybe trapping or switching or jump-switching … we’ve been doing a lot of that lately.
“So when we get into the game, in their minds that’s what we’ve worked on, but it’s not working as good as we thought, we needed to make an adjustment at half. I think they’ve done a good of kind of going with it. The more you adjust on the defensive side, you can create some problems.”