For the second time in two weeks, the UL Ragin’ Cajuns will be playing an early Saturday game.
Coach Bob Marlin isn’t hoping for a better result this time around.
The first 11 a.m. start resulted in a 75-70 loss to Jackson State on Nov. 27 at the Cajundome.
His Cajuns will try it again with Saturday’s 11 a.m. road game against Louisiana Tech in Ruston.
“Certainly needs to (be better),” Marlin said. “We’ve got to be ready to go. We’ve got to take care of ourselves and get our rest. Let’s do it.”
For the record, Louisiana Tech narrowly defeated that same Jackson State tam 70-68 earlier this season.
UL’s game was two days after Thanksgiving, so Marlin ensured there won’t be any heavy meals featuring turkey in preparation for the game in Ruston.
“We weren’t as chipper on Friday and certainly weren’t chipper on Saturday morning,” Marlin said.
The Bulldogs enter the game 6-2, while the Cajuns improved to 5-3 after defeating McNeese 83-68 Wednesday at the Cajundome.
Louisiana Tech is led by 6-7, 275-pound Kenneth Lofton. He’s averaging 19.4 points and 11.1 rebounds a game, thanks to explosive games of 36 points and 17 rebounds in a loss to North Carolina State and 31 points and 14 boards in a win over Santa Clara.
“He’s a big kid that knows how to play,” Marlin said. “It’ll be a challenge for our guys.”
UL limited Lofton to 13 points and four rebounds in a 61-56 win over the Bulldogs last season. Lofton led four double-digit scorers that night and does so again so far this season.
“We’ll have to play good basketball offensively – make shots,” Marlin said. “We’ll have to fight to rebound, which I think we can do. We’ll have to take good care of the basketball, better care than we’ve done and execute. And we’ll have to scratch and claw on defense and make sure we don’t miss any assignments there.”
The Cajuns, meanwhile, are led by Jordan Brown at 12.3 points and 8.8 rebounds a game. Brown is coming off a 16-point, 16-rebound effort against McNeese.
The only other double-figure scorers are Kobe Julien at 10.1 points and Theo Akwuba at 10 points and 8 rebounds a game.
Akwuba, however, has missed the last two games. Point guard Greg Williams played Wednesday after missing most of last Friday’s win over UNO, while Brayan Au missed Wednesday with a sprained ankle and could return in Ruston.
Julien delivered his best performance of the season with 20 points on 4-of-4 shooting from 3-point land in the win.
“I think we’re real close,” Julien said. “We’re finding it. We’re not there yet, but we’re right there on the verge of breaking that. Once we find that, I guarantee you it’s going to be a big show to watch.”