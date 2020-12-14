If you’re expecting UL coach Billy Napier to give any bulletin board material or even lay down any postseason arguments for his Ragin’ Cajuns or the Sun Belt Conference, think again.

As Monday’s weekly press conference proved once again, he’s an old-school football coach through and through.

Which team is the underdog coach when the Cajuns travel to Coastal Carolina for Saturday’s 2:30 p.m. Sun Belt title game in Conway, South Carolina?

“I’m not real concerned with that,” Napier said. “None of that is going to affect the game. We’re focused on really good communication, precise alignment, quality fundamentals, eliminating mental errors and undisciplined penalties. We’ve got to own the ball and attack the ball, play to situations really well. Certainly want to be aggressive in the game and we’ve got to finish.

“Between now and when we kick it off, that’s what we’re going to spend our time on.”

OK coach, can you make a case for the Cajuns or Chanticleers being candidates for a New Year’s Day bowl?

“That’s not my job,” Napier said. “My job is to coach the football field. That’s what I’m worried about. All of that other stuff will take care of itself down the road. It doesn’t even matter.

“Right now, we’ve got a lot of other issues to worry about.”

Needless to say, the personalities between the two championship game coaches are very different.

Ask Coastal Carolina’s Jamey Chadwell and the responses are very different.

He views his Chanticleers (11-0) as the underdog even though he’s ranked No. 9 nationally and beat UL 30-27 on Oct. 14 at Cajun Field, while the Cajuns (9-1) are ranked No. 17.

“I think this late in the year, you’re beat up,” Chadwell said. “You don’t know who’s going to play, we don’t know, we’re already out one starter for sure, you don’t know who’s going to play. They had a chance to rest and get everybody back, so you’ve got a team that’s full go and you’ve got a team that’s not, no matter what happened previously, I would think they would be the team that has a chance to be the most fresh and ready to go. That’s the way I view it, so that’s why our team feels like we’re the underdog going into this.”

Chadwell didn’t feel like his team should have had to make up its postponed game at Troy this past Saturday, which required a last-minute touchdown pass to win 42-38.

As for trumpeting the Sun Belt’s case for a spot or two on New Year’s Day, Chadwell isn’t shy about that either.

“I think us and Louisiana both should be, because obviously we’re undefeated and Louisiana’s only lost to us in a close game, they beat somebody that’s ranked higher than them that’s got two losses,” he said. “I don’t know obviously what all goes into that, I’m sure there’s some eye tests and some of that as well, but I think both of our programs are deserving of being mentioned for the NY6, I believe that.”

Chadwell went on to proclaim his program against Cincinnati, which is 8-0, has played since Nov. 21 and is without a signature win.

“The highest-ranked conference champion from the Group of Five leagues will play in a New Year’s Day Bowl – mostly likely the Chick-Fil-A Bowl,” Chadwell said. “The reason why is if Cincinnati wins out I think they’re 9-0 and conference champion, I think they’ll have one top 25 win if I’m not mistaken. If we’re able to win this Saturday, and that’s a tall task, if we’re able to win this Saturday that’ll be three top 25 wins for us and a conference championship. If you just put those two together comparatively, to me I would think our resume would be better.”

Much like Napier, UL senior offensive lineman Ken Marks isn’t about to get caught up in the hoopla surrounding the Sun Belt’s championship game.

“It’s football,” Marks said. “A lot of us having been doing this since the age of 5. We go out there and play the game. The field is 100 yards from goal line to goal line. It’s all the same. No stage is different.”

Senior linebacker Ferrod Gardner, on the other hand, was willing to play along.

“Absolutely, it’s just more fuel to the fire,” Gardner said. “You say you want to be great. We come in every day and we work. We work our tails off and we want to be great. So this is another opportunity to go show the world how great this team is and how much work we’ve put it and have it not go unnoticed.”