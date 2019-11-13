UL women’s basketball coach Garry Brodhead wanted no part of losing 77-73 on the road to Sam Houston State on Sunday.

But despite the disappointing outcome, Brodhead said he saw some encouraging signs.

Topping that list is improvement on handling fullcourt pressure.

“No doubt,” said Brodhead, whose team hosts McNeese State at 6 p.m. Thursday. “I think the kids felt comfortable too with the different lineups. With the freshmen, it’s going to take some time, but the returners did a great job of finding the open person and getting it done. The turnovers weren’t bad against the pressure, the fullcourt pressure, which usually is our problem.”

The down side of that conversation is while the Cajuns (1-1) attacked pressure well, they struggled against Sam Houston’s halfcourt defense.

“They were pressing off the make-and-miss in the whole first half and then they came out in the second half and didn’t press at all,” Brodhead said. “They just sat back and they denied us big-time in the halfcourt. They didn’t let us get into our offense and (the Cajuns) didn’t really handle it as well.

“We made some decisions that probably weren’t the best in the halfcourt. We just didn’t adjust as I thought we would.”

One of the biggest downfalls was free throw shooting as the Cajuns missed 12 in a four-point loss.

“I think we can correct it,” he said. “I think we can spend some more time on it.”

McNeese, meanwhile, is off to a 1-2 start with a 116-37 win over Centenary and losses of 101-58 to Arkansas and 81-60 to SMU.

“McNeese is a little bit more post-oriented, a slower halfcourt team,” Brodhead said. “They’ve got a couple good guards who can shoot it. Defensively, they’re going to mix it up with a zone and a man. So it’s going to be a little bit of a slower game.”

The Cajuns are led by Ty’Reona Doucet (13.5 points per game, 8.5 rebounds per game), Brandi Williams (11.0 ppg, 3.0 rrg) and Skyler Goodwin (10.0 ppg, 3.0 rpg).

“I think we can shoot it, but that’s something we’re going to have to get more comfortable with,” Brodhead said.

“Sometimes we need to stick with what makes them more comfortable, instead of what we think is the best thing to do.”