It’s still very early in the 2022 season and a very unfamiliar opponent in Eastern Michigan is coming to town for Saturday’s 6 p.m. contest on the NFL Network at Cajun Field.
Yet, there’s plenty on the line for UL coach Michael Desormeaux’s Ragin’ Cajuns to achieve.
For starters, there’s the matter of extending the nation’s longest winning streak to 15 games.
Doing so would also give the program only its second 2-0 start to a season since 2012.
A victory would also tie the school history with 11 consecutive wins at Cajun Field.
“I think they’re a lot calmer this week truthfully,” Desormeaux said of his players in practice. “Last week when we got into practice, I started to kind of feel like we had some nerves, especially from those young guys. It was their first opportunity to go do it and you kind of felt like they were pressing a little bit. This week has been really good.”
It’s only the third meeting in this series with the two teams splitting a home-and-home series in 2005-06 when Desormeaux played for the Cajuns. UL lost on the road 31-10 and then won in Lafayette 33-14 the next year.
If the first game is any indication, UL’s defense figures to get tested more in this one.
“They’ve got an identity is what I would say,” Desormeaux said. “They know what they are. They’re big upfront on the offensive line – really big - they play a lot of ‘12’ personnel with two tight ends, they run tight zones, but they have a vertical passing game as well.”
Senior running back Samson Evans runs hard at 220 pounds, while seasoned receivers Dylan Drummond and Hassan Beydoun have combined for 324 career receptions.
As unfamiliar as those weapons are to the Cajuns, the quarterback isn’t quite as new in Troy transfer Taylor Powell, who threw for 1,251 yards in six games for the Trojans last season. The 35-21 loss to the Cajuns wasn’t one of them, however.
“I think they have a really good plan for what they want to do,” Desormeaux said. “They make everything look the same. There’s not a whole lot of tendencies to where you say, ‘On this set, they’re going to run this and this.’ They run their offense out of a lot of different sets and they’re very versatile in that.
“They provide problems there. They’ve got really sure-handed receivers that do a good job. They’re dependable as the day is long.”
It’s going to be critical for the Cajuns to continue developing a rotation on the defensive front to effectively combat a power running game.
“I think defensively, when we won our one-on-ones up front, when we were shedding blocks … we stopped it very effectively. We were able to play a lot of guys up front … they weren’t gassed the whole game. They were fresh the whole game. On some of the long drives is when they got tired and that’s when the runs started to pop a little bit.
“So we’ve got to continue to do a good job of rolling them in there with a lot of guys that can play.”
Desormeaux also hopes UL’s offense can help the defense by putting up points.
“We have to finish drives when we get in the red zone and gold zone, and take some pressure off the defense, because this is a big group up front and they will lean on you,” he said. “That’s kind of the key. If we can stop the run and get off blocks and make plays, it’ll a good night for us. If we can’t, it’ll be a tough night.”
On the defensive side, the Eagles are determined to stop the run as well, but did give up 351 yards passing in the 42-34 win over Eastern Kentucky last Friday.
“On defense, they’ve got their own identity as well,” Desormeaux said. “They’re big inside and they’re heavy inside. They’re run-stoppers. They’ve got good length on the end.
“Their linebackers fit the run. They’re going to put their safeties who are both really bit in position to fit the run. And they’re going to put their corners off and keep it in front, and make you chip away at it all the way down the field.”
According to the depth chart UL released Wednesday evening, very little is different in game two.
Starting cornerback Trey Amos remains out with redshirt freshman Caleb Anderson starting in that spot. Desormeaux said Amos could play if this was a critical Sun Belt game, but the training staff is hoping an extra week will lead to Amos being available the rest of the season.
The only other change was sophomore Errol Rogers listed as a starter in the ‘Z’ outside wide receiver spot, while Peter LeBlanc is listed as the starter in the ‘H’ inside receiver spot.
”Errol’s just been really productive and really solid all the way through,” Desormeaux said. “It’s an opportunity to kind of move it around a little bit and keep playing those guys. Pete gives you a lot of versatility. He can play both outside positions and the ‘H’.”
Redshirt sophomore Jacob Bernard, who started at the ‘H’ spot last week, is still expected to play despite leaving last week’s game injured.
“They understand the team that we want to be and that we’re not there yet,” Desormeaux said. “That’s why I love this group. They come out and they work every day. A lot of good-on-good work (this week). They come out and compete every day. That’s what makes it fun as a coach.”