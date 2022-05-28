UL third baseman Tyler Robertson enjoyed a night he won’t soon forget with two home runs in his hometown.
Senior pitcher Jacob Schultz delivered the kind of heroic performance Ragin’ Cajuns fans will be talking about for years to come.
The combination of the two efforts secured No. 4-seeded UL a spot in the Sun Belt Tournament championship game after a dramatic 3-2 win over top seeded and No. 11-ranked Texas State Bobcats on Saturday at Riverwalk Stadium in Montgomery, Alabama.
"I’m a big stat guy, believe it or not," UL coach Matt Deggs said. "I think that might be the first game we’ve won this year when we’ve just scored three runs. That’s kind of an oddity. We have a really good record when we get to six (29-1), but that low water mark, that’s what we’ve needed is outings like that and defended like that. Really proud of them, they let us coaches come along for the ride, we’re happy to be here and play for a championship tomorrow.”
The Cajuns improved to 35-21 on the season and are now one win away from earning an NCAA regional berth. UL will meet Georgia Southern at 1 p.m. Sunday in the finals.
"I thought if you’d said this was going to be a 3-2 game five hours ago, I would have said no way," Deggs added. "Nothing against you, Schultzie, but he’s just a battle, he’s a warrior, he’s down for an 8-7 game, a 3-2 game, whatever it takes."
Robertson hit a two-run home run in the third to tie the game at 2-2, before giving the Cajuns the lead for good with a solo homer – also a high fly ball to left – for a 3-2 edge in the fourth.
“It’s something I’ll never forget, but already that’s in the past," Robertson said. "We’re here to win a championship, and that’s something everyone will remember. No one’s going to remember two home runs down the road, I want to get that championship for all of Lafayette. I’m ready for that.”
With the way Schultz pitched Saturday, that’s all UL would need.
Schultz certainly left it all on the field in the win, hurling a complete game win at the top hitting team in the Sun Belt.
Schultz allowed two runs on six hits, walked three and struck out a career-high 12 batters while throwing a career-high 142 pitches.
“I didn’t, but I was telling guys at the end of the dugout I wasn’t going to come out," Schultz said of convincing the staff to leave him in. "Usually in the sixth or seventh is when I kind of hit the afterburners and start throwing more aggressively I’d say. I kind of coast early and after that put the pedal down and go.”
"That’s why I call him Allstate," Deggs said. "I’ve called him Allstate since I met him, you’re in good hands with him, what you see is what you’re going to get. I don’t know how many pitches he threw, I would have gone to 200, 250.”
Schultz said it was definitely beneficial not pitching to Texas State in its own ball park.
“It’s a different ball park, at Texas State it blows out and it feels small. Neutral here, nighttime here the ball doesn’t fly as well. I think that was the difference, and we hit a lot better.”
The Cajuns were swept at Texas State (45-12) earlier this season, but avenged that loss and will now meet Georgia Southern in the finals. UL defeated the Eagles two of the three games in Lafayette earlier this season.
It's UL's first trip to the Sun Belt tournament finals since 2016.